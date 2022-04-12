Emma Mackey Cast Alongside Margot Robbie In Live-Action Barbie Movie

12 April 2022, 16:34 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 16:44

Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will star in a live-action movie about Barbie
Emma Mackey and Margot Robbie will star in a live-action movie about Barbie. Picture: Alamy
Emma Mackey, from Sex Education, will star alongside Margot Robbie in the live-action movie about Barbie.

Ever since Emma Mackey starred on Netflix series Sex Education as Maeve she’s been branded fellow actress Margot Robbie’s lookalike, and now the women will star together in the Barbie live-action film co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

The film, which is being shot in London, will see Robbie play the title character who is kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough, so sets off of an adventure of her own in the real world.

There aren’t yet details on who Mackey will play, but fans are hoping to see their characters related due to their uncanny resemblance.

Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the live-action movie
Margot Robbie will play Barbie in the live-action movie. Picture: Getty
Emma Mackey as Maeve in Sex Education
Emma Mackey as Maeve in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Will Ferrell has also apparently been cast as the CEO of a toy company ‘that may or may not be Mattell’, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryan Gosling will star as Ken while Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt and Alexandra Shipp are also on the cast.

Robbie is producing the project, via her LuckyChap company alongside producer husband Tom Ackerley, as well as starring.

Despite the well-suited casting Emma has admitted in an interview before that she wished ‘people would focus on the jobs we’re doing rather than what we look like' when asked about her resemblance to Robbie.

Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the Barbie movie
Ryan Gosling will play Ken in the Barbie movie. Picture: Getty
Simu Liu will apparently star in the Barbie movie
Simu Liu will apparently star in the Barbie movie. Picture: Getty

She said to The Independent: "I genuinely just don't see it at all. Like, it's lovely to be compared to Margot Robbie, but mostly I'd rather people focus on the jobs that we're both doing rather than what we look like."

"Hollywood churns out people who look the same and we love to put people in boxes," said Mackey. "It's just a thing that we do as a species, we categorise people, we always have."

However, fans can’t wait to see the actresses star alongside one another in the Barbie film.

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star