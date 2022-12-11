Here's Everything Dua Lipa Brought To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball From Her Tour

Dua Lipa started the #CapitalJBB in the best way. Picture: Shutterstock/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Dua Lipa opened Sunday night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with a set we won't be able to forget anytime soon.

What better way to kick off the UK's biggest Christmas party than with a set from the one, the only... Dua Lipa!

Dua got 16,000 fans at The O2 on that ultimate feel-good vibe when she opened Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022 with a medley of unmatchable hits.

From 'Physical' to 'Cold Heart', the 27-year-old delivered exactly what everybody wanted to hear and even brought some of her iconic 'Future Nostalgia' tour moments to the Ball!

Let's unpack Dua's performance, from that sensational stage look to her bop-filled setlist to that choreography – wow, just wow!

Dua has certainly dominated pop with her music and this year she took her sophomore studio album 'Future Nostalgia' on the road (globally!).

Whilst performing live at The O2 on December 11th, she told the crowd that the Jingle Bell Ball was her 97th and final show of the year, she's been one busy, busy woman.

Dua's Jingle Bell Ball looks were unmatched. Picture: Shutterstock

Dua brought some of her big hitters from tour to the Ball

The pop star's set was brimming with anthems, starting on the best vibe thanks to 'Physical' then belting out 'New Rules', 'One Kiss', 'Hallucinate', 'Cold Heart', 'Levitate' and then she rounded off the performance with 'Don't Start Now'.

Now that's the definition of hit after hit after hit!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball was treated to a Dua Lipa dance break

Just like we knew she would, Dua came to the #CapitalJBB with dance breaks up her sleeve!

The singer's crew showed off some seriously impressive routines on stage, just like the ones we've been seeing all year on social media as she travelled the globe.

Dua and her dancers had everyone feeling like they were getting their 'Future Nostalgia Tour' fill.

Dua brought the energy and then some to the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Dua continued her streak of dazzling stage outfits

We were all patiently waiting to see what Dua's outfit would look like, with fans wondering if she could match those incredible numbers she wore on tour, which wrapped last month.

She was positively the belle of the Ball as she sported a festive blue number adorned in sequins with cutouts at the waist, beautiful!