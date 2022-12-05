How To Watch And Listen To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Here's where you can watch, stream and listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 live!

The UK's biggest Christmas party Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is taking over The O2 on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December, with performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Coldplay, Sam Smith and Stormzy.

Aitch, Lewis Capaldi, KSI, Mimi Webb, Tom Grennan, MistaJam & Friends are just some of the other names on our incredible line-up.

You'll be able to watch #CapitalJBB on Global Player from 6PM on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December.

On @CapitalOfficial we'll have all the backstage action and performance highlights, but to catch the show at The O2, here's how you can watch and listen to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard: Saturday line-up. Picture: Global

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard: Sunday line-up. Picture: Global

How to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

You can watch #CapitalJBB on Global Player from 6PM on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December. The show will be live-streamed from The O2, London.

If you've accessed this page via Global Player, you're in the right place! Check back on the Capital hub on Saturday and Sunday at 6PM when the livestream will begin.

If you haven't downloaded Global Player yet, what are you waiting for?! Download the app now to watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard this weekend.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

How To Listen To Capital via Global Player

Listen to Capital on Global Player. Picture: Global

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will be live on Capital on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th December; you can listen to the entire show on Global Player wherever you are.

If you haven't already, download and install our free Global Player, swipe to Capital and get listening on the go! Whether you want to access live radio, podcasts, expertly-curated playlists or just catch up on your favourite shows - it's all in one place, wherever you are.



