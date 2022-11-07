Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2022 Line-Up: From Lewis Capaldi & Sam Smith To Coldplay

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 line-up. Picture: Global

We've started announcing our festive Ballers for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022!

Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby, Sonny Jay and Chris Stark have announced the first artists on our #CapitalJBB line-up!

On Friday, the guys revealed Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is back and our line-up is more epic than ever.

Tickets go on general sale on Wednesday 9th November at 9AM, exclusively on Global Player. However, you can bag presale tickets tomorrow Tuesday 8th November at 9AM. Set your alarms!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard Is Back!

In the meantime, it's time to get to know our line-up. Here's who's performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday 10th December.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022 line-up: Saturday

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi is performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

King of ballads Lewis Capaldi is one of our #CapitalJBB headliners!

Lewis will be taking to the stage on Saturday night for his Ball debut, with a medley of in-your-feels hits just in time for Christmas.

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan is one of our Ballers! Picture: Global

One of the biggest pop stars to emerge in the last two years, Tom Grennan will be back at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for the second year running.

Tom’s chart-toppers include ‘Not Over Yet’, ‘Remind Me’ and ‘Lionheart’ with fellow Baller Joel Corry and we can’t wait to hear his unmistakable vocals live at The O2!

Mimi Webb

Mimi Webb is returning for her second #CapitalJBB. Picture: Global

As she gears up for the release of her debut studio album, Mimi Webb’s rounding off another successful year with a very special performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Mimi made her #CapitalJBB debut last year, and this time she’s back with even bigger bops for 16,000 partygoers at The O2.

Nathan Dawe

Nathan Dawe will put on an epic set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

If there’s anyone who knows how to bring the party, it’s Nathan Dawe! After he partied with us at 2021’s #CapitalJBB, we just had to have him back.

We can’t wait to hear 16,000 of you singing along to the likes of ’21 Reasons’, ‘Lighter’ and ‘Goodbye’.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith is one of our #CapitalJBB headliners. Picture: Global

We’re so excited to welcome Sam Smith back to Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard as one of our headliners! This is Sam’s fourth time at the UK’s biggest Christmas party after they first performed in 2013 with Disclosure.

Sam released one of the biggest tracks of the year in September, ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras, and our Christmas wish is that they perform it live at #CapitalJBB.

KSI

KSI's making a grand return to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

YouTube sensation KSI’s had another huge year so of course we had to have him back at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

‘Not Over Yet’ with fellow Baller Tom Grennan went to Number 1 on The Sky VIP Official Big Top 40 from Global earlier this summer and we’re manifesting an on-stage reunion at The O2.

Sigala

Sigala is getting behind the decks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday. Picture: Global

Sigala’s returning to the #CapitalJBB stage after three years away and we can’t wait to welcome him back to the decks.

The producer is the mastermind behind so many of your favourite songs, so we want to hear the whole of The O2 singing along!

MistaJam + Friends

MistaJam is bringing LF System, Eliza Rose and Belters Only to the UK’s biggest Christmas party this year.

You’ll know LF System for their summer banger ‘Afraid to Feel’ and Eliza Rose is of course the DJ and vocalist behind song of the year ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’.

Belters Only are the duo who dropped ultimate dance anthem ‘Make Me Feel Good’.

Coldplay

Coldplay are headlining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

International music legends Coldplay are another of our Saturday headliners at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2022.

They’ve been touring the globe this year with ‘Music of the Spheres’ and we can’t wait to see the magic they bring to The O2 on Saturday 11th December.

More names for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will be announced during Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp tomorrow (Tuesday 8th November) from 7AM.

Make sure you don't miss it!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital