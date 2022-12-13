Dua Lipa Rumoured To Be Dating Jack Harlow Months After He Wrote A Song About Her

13 December 2022, 10:43

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are rumoured to be dating
Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are said to be dating after meeting at an event earlier this month.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are reportedly dating after finally meeting in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles at the start of December.

Fans will remember that Jack named a song after the ‘Levitating’ songstress in May this year, where he confessed his crush on her in the lyrics.

Here's Everything Dua Lipa Brought To Capital's Jingle Bell Ball From Her Tour

Dua Lipa Finally Responds To Stormzy Collab Rumours At The Jingle Bell Ball: 'Let's Do It!'

Seemingly shooting his shot at the pop superstar, Jack rapped: “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

At the time, the ‘First Class’ rapper revealed he did in fact get Dua’s blessing for the track after playing it to her on FaceTime - and although he revealed she was a little ‘thrown off’ by it, it seems the pair have gotten past their previous interaction.

Jack Harlow previously wrote a song called 'Dua Lipa'
Jack Harlow previously wrote a song called 'Dua Lipa'. Picture: Alamy

According to PageSix, the stars have been in ‘constant communication’ since meeting earlier this month.

A source said: “[Jack] was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Insiders went on to say that he even flew to New York City to meet up with her after she performed at an event on Friday.

The publication also reported that the two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in LA
Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in LA. Picture: Getty
Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have apparently been in 'constant communication'
Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have apparently been in 'constant communication'. Picture: Alamy

Sources said ‘they appeared to be trying their best not to be seen, but slipped into a private entrance and were later spotted leaving the eatery separately’.

“He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her,” they added.

Dua and Jack are yet to publicly comment on the romance rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gemma Owen has reportedly landed a family TV show

Gemma Owen ‘Lands Family Reality Show’ With Dad Michael Owen

A TikTok about Selena Gomez went viral

Selena Gomez Responds To A Viral TikTok About Her Body

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

Events

José Mourinho wished Stormzy good luck ahead of his performance

José Mourinho Sends Stormzy Good Luck Message Ahead Of Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Events

All the moments big and small from the #CapitalJBB

All The Moments You Might Have Missed From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Events

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

Events

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star