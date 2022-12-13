Dua Lipa Rumoured To Be Dating Jack Harlow Months After He Wrote A Song About Her

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are said to be dating after meeting at an event earlier this month.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are reportedly dating after finally meeting in person at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles at the start of December.

Fans will remember that Jack named a song after the ‘Levitating’ songstress in May this year, where he confessed his crush on her in the lyrics.

Seemingly shooting his shot at the pop superstar, Jack rapped: “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature.”

At the time, the ‘First Class’ rapper revealed he did in fact get Dua’s blessing for the track after playing it to her on FaceTime - and although he revealed she was a little ‘thrown off’ by it, it seems the pair have gotten past their previous interaction.

Jack Harlow previously wrote a song called 'Dua Lipa'. Picture: Alamy

According to PageSix, the stars have been in ‘constant communication’ since meeting earlier this month.

A source said: “[Jack] was very interested in her, and was going to strongly pursue [the romance].”

Insiders went on to say that he even flew to New York City to meet up with her after she performed at an event on Friday.

The publication also reported that the two were spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow met at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in LA. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow have apparently been in 'constant communication'. Picture: Alamy

Sources said ‘they appeared to be trying their best not to be seen, but slipped into a private entrance and were later spotted leaving the eatery separately’.

“He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her,” they added.

Dua and Jack are yet to publicly comment on the romance rumours.

