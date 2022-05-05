Jack Harlow Confesses Crush On Dua Lipa In New Song Lyrics

Jack Harlow raps about his crush on Dua Lipa in his new track named after her. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Jack Harlow has treated fans to a brand new album and his song ‘Dua Lipa’ has fans everywhere talking.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Harlow has been getting us all hyped for his brand new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ and his new track ‘Dua Lipa’ has already gone viral.

The highly-anticipated project has been teased for quite some time, with some of his singles already becoming a hit including ‘First Class’, which has us hooked with the Fergie X ‘Glamorous’ sample.

Ahead of the album’s release, Jack teased a short clip of what’s to come from one of his songs named after the ‘Levitating’ songstress, and we’re all wishing we were her tbh.

Appearing to shoot his shot at the British star, Jack raps: “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature/

“I check the web, they out here chewin’ me up/F**k it.”

Jack Harlow dropped a new song named after Dua Lipa. Picture: Getty

Dua is yet to respond publicly to Jack’s request of a feature (or more) but it’s safe to say it would be a collab we would all be here for!

Jack’s new album features 15 tracks with some huge collaborations including Pharrell, Drake, Justin Timberlake and Lil Wayne.

Is Dua Lipa next? We hope so - but in the meantime, let’s take a look at the lyrics to the new bop…

Jack Harlow penned a song about Dua Lipa. Picture: Alamy

Jack Harlow's 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' dropped on May 6. Picture: @jackharlow/Instagram

Jack Harlow’s ‘Dua Lipa’ lyrics

[Verse]

... so what's up?



[Chorus]

Dua Lipa, I'm tryn' do more with her than do a feature (Do it)

I check the web, they out here chewin' me up, f**k it

Fadeaway, I lift that Luka knee up, bucket

I heard from someone, you said you could be us...

