Who Is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

4 May 2022, 16:31

Inside Jack Harlow's dating history and who he's dating in 2022
Inside Jack Harlow's dating history and who he's dating in 2022. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Who is Jack Harlow dating? Here’s what you need to know about the rapper’s ex-girlfriends and if he’s single or in a relationship.

Jack Harlow has easily become the man of the moment after soaring to fame over the past year with his huge tracks including ‘First Class’, which became a viral hit on TikTok.

It’s no secret that the rapper has fans swooning with every red carpet he walks and performance he does, but is he taken or single?

Here’s what you need to know about Jack Harlow’s dating history and if he has a girlfriend now…

Who is Jack Harlow dating?

Jack is single at the time of writing, with the ‘What’s Poppin’ star opening up about his view on relationships in a recent interview with GQ Hype.

Sad news for fans, but he admitted he wouldn’t be open to dating a fan as he’d end up ‘closing up a little’.

Jack explained: “I love women and dating is good. It's funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are high."

Going on, he added: “There's also a stigma around it. I remember when I was younger and seeing artists bigger than me talking about how there were girls that wanted him just because he was a rapper. I thought that was so cool. I couldn't wait till girls wanted me just because I became an artist."

However, he said that “now I have no interest in that.”

Jack also admitted he makes any girl he hangs out with or dates sign NDAs to establish that whatever happens between them is for them only.

Jack and Saweetie sent fans into meltdown over their red carpet interaction at the BET Awards 2021, which had people sparking romance rumours.

It all started when the ‘Industry Baby’ rapper approached Saweetie during one of her interviews to introduce himself and their exchange had fans able to cut the tension with a knife.

However, afterwards, Jack cleared up that the situation was just for him to say hello and no one was shooting their shot.

Jack and TikTok star Addison Rae first sparked dating rumours in April 2021 after they were spotted together at a boxing match in Atlanta.

Claims were circulating that the pair had been hanging out and Addison had allegedly liked a series of Jack’s Instagram posts.

However, the He’s All That star soon cleared up the speculation, simply tweeting: “I’m single,” at the time.

