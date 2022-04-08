Jack Harlow’s 'First Class' Lyrics Go Viral As He Samples Fergie’s ‘Glamorous’ Ahead Of New Album

8 April 2022, 12:26 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 14:49

Inside Jack Harlow's 'First Class' lyrics as he gets ready to drop his new album
Inside Jack Harlow's 'First Class' lyrics as he gets ready to drop his new album. Picture: Jack Harlow/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jack Harlow has given a new take on Fergie and Ludacris’ classic track ‘Glamorous’ with his new song ‘First Class’ - here’s a look inside the lyrics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Harlow has finally dropped ‘First Class’ after sending TikTok into a frenzy with a teaser of the track just a week ago.

The catchy bop samples Fergie and Ludacris’ 2006 track ‘Glamorous’, giving us the ultimate nostalgia with a Jack Harlow twist.

The teaser snippet on TikTok has already racked up a whopping 65,500 videos of fans using the sound for their own videos on the app, which shows just how much we’ve all been waiting for this summer bop!

The Weeknd 'Demanded' Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Coachella Paycheck

‘First Class’ is the first single from the ‘What’s Poppin’ star’s upcoming album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, which is set to drop on May 6.

Let’s take a look inside the lyrics that everyone has been raving about…

Jack Harlow just released his new track 'First Class'
Jack Harlow just released his new track 'First Class'. Picture: Alamy

Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ lyrics & meaning

Jack raps about upgrading his life in the last few years in the lyrics for ‘First Class’, speaking on his experiences and how he’s made it as a superstar.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to clever lyrics and one that fans are obsessing about in his new track is his reference to the hit show Euphoria, which stars the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie, to name a few.

Jack raps:

Can’t lie, I’m on Angus, Cloud 9.

- Jack Harlow - 'First Class'

He references the fan-favourite character from the show; Fezco, who’s played by actor Angus Cloud.

Obviously, Cloud 9 references him being super happy about where he is in life right now, while cleverly tying it into the hit show.

Jack is yet to drop an official music video to go with the track, but so far has shared a montage of polaroid snaps of him with some famous faces as a visualiser on his YouTube channel to go with the song.

He even links up with some unlikely stars for the snaps including UK footballers Jack Grealish and Ashley Cole, as well as British rapper Aitch, and of course, collaborators Lil Nas X and Bryson Tiller amongst many more.

Jack Harlow's new album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' is dropping in May
Jack Harlow's new album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' is dropping in May. Picture: Jack Harlow/Instagram
Pictures of Jack Harlow with Jack Grealish and Lil Nas X made it to his music video
Pictures of Jack Harlow with Jack Grealish and Lil Nas X made it to his music video. Picture: Jack Harlow/YouTube
Aitch made a brief appearance in Jack Harlow's visualiser video for 'First Class'
Aitch made a brief appearance in Jack Harlow's visualiser video for 'First Class'. Picture: Jack Harlow/YouTube

Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ lyrics in full

[Intro: Jack Harlow]
Mm

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky)
I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm
I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)

[Verse 1]
I can see the whole city from this balcony
Back in 2019, I was outside freely, but now they got it out for me
I don't care what frat that you was in, you can't alpha me, keep dreamin'
Pineapple juice, I give her sweet, sweet, sweet (Semen)
I know what they like so I just keep cheesin'
Hard drive full of heat seekin'
Tryna come the same day as Jack? Rethink it
You don't need Givenchy, you need Jesus
Why do y'all sleep on me? I need reasons
Uh, I got plaques in thе mail, peak season
Shout out to my UPS workers makin' surе I receive 'em
You can do it too, believe it

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm
I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)

[Verse 2: Jack Harlow & Polow Da Don]
(Are you ready?) Ha, yes I am
They say, "You a superstar now," damn, I guess I am
You might be the man, well, that's unless I am
Okay, I'll confess I am
Go ahead and get undressed, I am
Okay cool, you on Sunset? I am
I'm 'bout to slide, okay, I'm outside, okay
This lifestyle don't got many downsides
'Cept for the lack of time I get 'round my
Family, makin' sure they never downsize
I got visions of my mom sayin', "Wait, this house mine?"
Can't lie, I'm on Angus, Cloud 9
I got 'em on the bandwagon now, 'bout time
I ain't even got no downtime
Every time I speak, she say, "Yeah, that sounds fine"

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky)
I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)
I been a (G), throw up the (L)
Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh
(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)
And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm
I could put you in (First class)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kourtney Kardashian has had a Las Vegas wedding before

Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Revisiting Her First Wedding

The most shocking scenes in the After movie series

The Most Eyebrow-Raising Moments In The After Movie Series

The ultimate quiz for Harry Styles fans as we gear up for 'Harry's House' and his new musical era

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Harry Styles’ New Era?

Love Island's start date for 2022 revealed

Love Island's 2022 Start Date Has Been Revealed

Fans can't wait for Little Mix to return to the road

Here's What Fans Think Will Be On Little Mix's Confetti Tour Setlist

Music

Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR Tour setlist revealed...

Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Tour Setlist: From Brutal To Surprise Cover Songs

Music

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star