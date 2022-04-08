Jack Harlow’s 'First Class' Lyrics Go Viral As He Samples Fergie’s ‘Glamorous’ Ahead Of New Album

Inside Jack Harlow's 'First Class' lyrics as he gets ready to drop his new album. Picture: Jack Harlow/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Jack Harlow has given a new take on Fergie and Ludacris’ classic track ‘Glamorous’ with his new song ‘First Class’ - here’s a look inside the lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Harlow has finally dropped ‘First Class’ after sending TikTok into a frenzy with a teaser of the track just a week ago.

The catchy bop samples Fergie and Ludacris’ 2006 track ‘Glamorous’, giving us the ultimate nostalgia with a Jack Harlow twist.

The teaser snippet on TikTok has already racked up a whopping 65,500 videos of fans using the sound for their own videos on the app, which shows just how much we’ve all been waiting for this summer bop!

The Weeknd 'Demanded' Kanye West’s $8.5 Million Coachella Paycheck

‘First Class’ is the first single from the ‘What’s Poppin’ star’s upcoming album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’, which is set to drop on May 6.

Let’s take a look inside the lyrics that everyone has been raving about…

Jack Harlow just released his new track 'First Class'. Picture: Alamy

Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ lyrics & meaning

Jack raps about upgrading his life in the last few years in the lyrics for ‘First Class’, speaking on his experiences and how he’s made it as a superstar.

The 24-year-old is no stranger to clever lyrics and one that fans are obsessing about in his new track is his reference to the hit show Euphoria, which stars the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie, to name a few.

Jack raps:

Can’t lie, I’m on Angus, Cloud 9. - Jack Harlow - 'First Class'

He references the fan-favourite character from the show; Fezco, who’s played by actor Angus Cloud.

Obviously, Cloud 9 references him being super happy about where he is in life right now, while cleverly tying it into the hit show.

Jack is yet to drop an official music video to go with the track, but so far has shared a montage of polaroid snaps of him with some famous faces as a visualiser on his YouTube channel to go with the song.

He even links up with some unlikely stars for the snaps including UK footballers Jack Grealish and Ashley Cole, as well as British rapper Aitch, and of course, collaborators Lil Nas X and Bryson Tiller amongst many more.

Jack Harlow's new album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' is dropping in May. Picture: Jack Harlow/Instagram

Pictures of Jack Harlow with Jack Grealish and Lil Nas X made it to his music video. Picture: Jack Harlow/YouTube

Aitch made a brief appearance in Jack Harlow's visualiser video for 'First Class'. Picture: Jack Harlow/YouTube

Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ lyrics in full

[Intro: Jack Harlow]

Mm



[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]

I been a (G), throw up the (L)

Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky)

I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)

I been a (G), throw up the (L)

Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm

I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)



[Verse 1]

I can see the whole city from this balcony

Back in 2019, I was outside freely, but now they got it out for me

I don't care what frat that you was in, you can't alpha me, keep dreamin'

Pineapple juice, I give her sweet, sweet, sweet (Semen)

I know what they like so I just keep cheesin'

Hard drive full of heat seekin'

Tryna come the same day as Jack? Rethink it

You don't need Givenchy, you need Jesus

Why do y'all sleep on me? I need reasons

Uh, I got plaques in thе mail, peak season

Shout out to my UPS workers makin' surе I receive 'em

You can do it too, believe it

[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]

I been a (G), throw up the (L)

Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm

I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)



[Verse 2: Jack Harlow & Polow Da Don]

(Are you ready?) Ha, yes I am

They say, "You a superstar now," damn, I guess I am

You might be the man, well, that's unless I am

Okay, I'll confess I am

Go ahead and get undressed, I am

Okay cool, you on Sunset? I am

I'm 'bout to slide, okay, I'm outside, okay

This lifestyle don't got many downsides

'Cept for the lack of time I get 'round my

Family, makin' sure they never downsize

I got visions of my mom sayin', "Wait, this house mine?"

Can't lie, I'm on Angus, Cloud 9

I got 'em on the bandwagon now, 'bout time

I ain't even got no downtime

Every time I speak, she say, "Yeah, that sounds fine"



[Chorus: Jack Harlow & Fergie]

I been a (G), throw up the (L)

Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky)

I could put you in (First class, up in the s—, up-up in the s—)

I been a (G), throw up the (L)

Sex in the (A.M.), uh-huh

(O-R-O-U-S, yeah)

And I could put you in (First class, up in the sky), mm, mm

I could put you in (First class)

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital