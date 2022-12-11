Dua Lipa Finally Responds To Stormzy Collab Rumours At The Jingle Bell Ball: 'Let's Do It!'

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball: Dua Lipa wants to collab with Stormzy. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

Capital Jingle Bell Ball headliner Dua Lipa has told us she’d “love” to collab with Stormzy.

Dua Lipa joined Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp for an exclusive interview before her highly-anticipated performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Roman let the pop star know that a fellow headliner had their sights set on a collab.

A clip of Stormzy captured at Capital's studio a few weeks ago was played to the ‘New Rules’ singer where he spilled he wanted to work with her.

“I’ve always wanted to make music with Dua,” Stormzy told Capital. The rap legend said he and Dua would “make something cold”.

Dua Lipa joined Roman Kemp before Capital's JBB. Picture: Global

Dua Lipa said she'd love to collab with Stormzy. Picture: Global

Well, it turns out Dua manifested the collab of our dreams, with a big grin she told Roman: “I flew in this morning and the whole flight I was listening to Stormzy’s album.

“I’d definitely love to work with him I am such a fan of his. Do you have a message back for him?” Roman quizzed.

Stormzy also previously said he wants to work with Dua Lipa. Picture: Alamy

Dua Lipa and Stormzy are both performing at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

Dua Lipa: “Lets f****ing do it!”

You heard it here first - a Dua Lipa and Stormzy collab is on the cards!

