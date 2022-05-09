Dua Lipa Responds To Jack Harlow’s Song About Her

9 May 2022, 15:34

Dua Lipa approved Jack Harlow's song about her in his new album
Dua Lipa approved Jack Harlow's song about her in his new album. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jack Harlow got the seal of approval from Dua Lipa before he dropped his new song named after her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Harlow’s new bop ‘Dua Lipa’ may have come as a surprise to fans, but not so much for Dua Lipa herself.

According to the rap star, he got the seal of approval from the ‘Levitating’ songstress before it dropped.

Who Is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Jack released his new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ on Friday, and revealed he got Dua’s blessing way beforehand so that she wasn’t ‘creeped out’ by the song.

Joining The Breakfast Club podcast, the ‘First Class’ rapper said: “I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything.”

Jack Harlow got Dua Lipa's blessing before releasing his track 'Dua Lipa'
Jack Harlow got Dua Lipa's blessing before releasing his track 'Dua Lipa'. Picture: Getty

He went on: “If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out.”

But what exactly was her reaction? We’re all wondering, too!

The ‘What’s Poppin’ star explained: “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’

“She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

Jack Harlow confessed his crush on Dua Lipa in his new song lyrics
Jack Harlow confessed his crush on Dua Lipa in his new song lyrics. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ singer is yet to publicly acknowledge the track, however Jack went on to say that they have spoken since playing her the bop and that their conversations are ‘less awkward’ now.

“We’re good. We’ll see how the record does,” Jack added, “I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

Jack appears to get confessional in the track where he shares his admiration for the star, so maybe one day we’ll get to hear a collab between the two hitmakers?

Fingers crossed!

