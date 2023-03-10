15 Looks From The Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Show That Have Us Double-Tapping

10 March 2023, 17:04

All the best-dressed stars at the Versace FW 2023 show
All the best-dressed stars at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

The Versace FW 2023 show brought out the best-dressed stars around for a string of jaw-dropping looks that we’re still obsessed with.

There was something in the air at the Versace 2023 FW fashion show!

The show saw an array of stars turn heads with magical looks from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner on the runway to a glowing guest list including Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Channing Tatum.

There was a range of ‘fits from chic and glitzy to bold and edgy, and we simply can’t stop scrolling through the looks.

‘Flowers’ songstress Miley donned a pink and black dress with a leg split and a train, which she accessorised beautifully with silver jewellery.

Meanwhile, ‘Levitating’ star Dua opted for a stunning, timeless long black gown which she dressed up with strappy black heels to match.

Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway was also a breathtaking fave as she rocked an edgy black leather mini dress with tights and leather boots.

Here’s a look at some of the best-dressed stars at the Versace FW 2023 show…

  1. Miley Cyrus was a vision at the Versace FW 23 show

    Miley Cyrus at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Miley Cyrus at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  2. Dua Lipa had our hearts 'Levitating' in her classic 'fit

    Dua Lipa at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Dua Lipa at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  3. Anne Hathaway looked breathtaking at the Versace show

    Anne Hathaway at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Anne Hathaway at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  4. Pamela Anderson turned heads with her iconic outfit

    Pamela Anderson at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Pamela Anderson at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  5. Lil Nas X was the fashion king at the Versace show

    Lil Nas X at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Lil Nas X at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  6. Channing Tatum looked suave as ever in his suit

    Channing Tatum at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Channing Tatum at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  7. Gigi Hadid had us all in awe on the Versace runway

    Gigi Hadid at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Gigi Hadid at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  8. Kendall Jenner turned heads as she walked for Versace

    Kendall Jenner at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Kendall Jenner at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  9. Simone Ashley stunned on the red carpet for the Versace show

    Simone Ashley at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Simone Ashley at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  10. *Icons only* - Elton John hung out with Lil Nas X & Miley Cyrus at the Versace show

    Elton John, Lil Nas X & Miley Cyrus at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Elton John, Lil Nas X & Miley Cyrus at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  11. Emily Ratajkowski strutted her stuff on the Versace runway

    Emily Ratajkowski at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Emily Ratajkowski at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  12. Lily James donned a chic gown at the Versace show

    Lily James at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Lily James at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  13. Tan France was the ultimate fashionista

    Tan France at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Tan France at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  14. Irina Shayk was a dream as she walked for the Versace show

    Irina Shayk at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Irina Shayk at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

  15. Paris Hilton brought back the 2000s style with her Versace look

    Paris Hilton at the Versace FW 2023 show
    Paris Hilton at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

