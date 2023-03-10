15 Looks From The Versace Fall/Winter 2023 Show That Have Us Double-Tapping

All the best-dressed stars at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

By Hayley Habbouchi

The Versace FW 2023 show brought out the best-dressed stars around for a string of jaw-dropping looks that we’re still obsessed with.

There was something in the air at the Versace 2023 FW fashion show!

The show saw an array of stars turn heads with magical looks from Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner on the runway to a glowing guest list including Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X and Channing Tatum.

There was a range of ‘fits from chic and glitzy to bold and edgy, and we simply can’t stop scrolling through the looks.

‘Flowers’ songstress Miley donned a pink and black dress with a leg split and a train, which she accessorised beautifully with silver jewellery.

Meanwhile, ‘Levitating’ star Dua opted for a stunning, timeless long black gown which she dressed up with strappy black heels to match.

Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway was also a breathtaking fave as she rocked an edgy black leather mini dress with tights and leather boots.

Here’s a look at some of the best-dressed stars at the Versace FW 2023 show…

Miley Cyrus was a vision at the Versace FW 23 show Miley Cyrus at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Dua Lipa had our hearts 'Levitating' in her classic 'fit Dua Lipa at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Anne Hathaway looked breathtaking at the Versace show Anne Hathaway at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Pamela Anderson turned heads with her iconic outfit Pamela Anderson at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Lil Nas X was the fashion king at the Versace show Lil Nas X at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Channing Tatum looked suave as ever in his suit Channing Tatum at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Gigi Hadid had us all in awe on the Versace runway Gigi Hadid at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Kendall Jenner turned heads as she walked for Versace Kendall Jenner at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Simone Ashley stunned on the red carpet for the Versace show Simone Ashley at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty *Icons only* - Elton John hung out with Lil Nas X & Miley Cyrus at the Versace show Elton John, Lil Nas X & Miley Cyrus at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Emily Ratajkowski strutted her stuff on the Versace runway Emily Ratajkowski at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Lily James donned a chic gown at the Versace show Lily James at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Tan France was the ultimate fashionista Tan France at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Irina Shayk was a dream as she walked for the Versace show Irina Shayk at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty Paris Hilton brought back the 2000s style with her Versace look Paris Hilton at the Versace FW 2023 show. Picture: Getty

