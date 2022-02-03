Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson then and now... Picture: Alamy/Getty

Amid Pam & Tommy's success, fans have been fascinated by the biopic's inspiration, Pamela Anderson. Here's the Baywatch star then and now and what she's been up to since the 1990s.

Pam & Tommy has undoubtedly captured everyone's attention since it dropped on February 2 on Disney +.

Since binging the first few episodes, everyone's asking the same thing – where is Pamela Anderson now?

The biopic mini-series follows the real-life stories of Pamela and Tommy James in the 90s, portrayed by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, as the media-mania surrounding their unauthorized sex tape unravelled.

The hit show is set in the mid-1990s – but where is Anderson now?

Pamela Anderson life in the 1990s is shown in Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson was a household name in the final decade of the last millennium due to the mega pop culture hit that was Baywatch!

The actress starred in the unforgettable series from 1992 until 1997, donning the now-iconic red swimsuit we all . recognise today.

Her relationship with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee was subjected to intense media attention throughout the decade after the pair married in 1995 and welcomed two sons in the following years.

Everything about Pamela's life enthralled the media, from her love life to her style and of course the leaking of her sex tape – which is documented in the Disney + series.

Where is Pamela Anderson now?

Pamela Anderson is now 54-years-old.

The star has now returned to her home of Canada, where she resided with ex-husband Dan Hayhurst – the pair announced their divorce last month.

Anderson has kept a lower profile in recent years, in 2021 she quit social media altogether.

She announced her decision to step away from the digital limelight on Instagram in the January: "This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook.

"I’ve never been interested in social media. And now that I'm settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature. I am free [sic]."

The Baywatch actress has turned her focus to philanthropy, founding The Pamela Anderson Foundation – an organisation supporting human, animal and environmental rights.

