Is Pam & Tommy A True Story And How Accurate Is It?

2 February 2022, 17:35

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Pam & Tommy has landed on Disney+, but just how real is the story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s relationship?

Disney Plus viewers can finally see Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s transformation into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in mini-series Pam & Tommy after it dropped this week.

The mini series was filmed throughout 2021, focusing on the relationship of Baywatch actress Pamela and Mötley Crü rocker Tommy, most notably their sex tape which was leaked in the 1990s.

How To Watch Pam & Tommy In The UK

Pamela and Tommy were married in 1995 until 1998, but how true is the new series to their relationship? Here’s what we know…

Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pam & Tommy
Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pam & Tommy. Picture: Disney+ / Hulu

Is Pam & Tommy a true story?

Pam & Tommy is based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s stolen sex tape. It was taken from the couple’s home by a resentful contractor – played by Seth Rogen in the show – and went from underground bootleg-VHS to being put online to become a global sensation in 1997.

The show recreates the couple’s love story for a dramatised TV series, exploring breaches of privacy, technology and the rise of celebrity culture.

While the notable story of the sex tape leak and other main events in the couple’s life is very much true, it’s expected the series will have some scenarios dramatised for the sake of TV.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 90s
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the 90s. Picture: Getty
Seth Rogen plays the disgruntled contractor who steals the sex tape
Seth Rogen plays the disgruntled contractor who steals the sex tape. Picture: Disney+ / Hulu
Lily James as Pamela Anderson
Lily James as Pamela Anderson. Picture: Disney+ / Hulu

What have Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee said about Pam & Tommy?

Pamela is thought to be against the series but hasn’t spoken publicly about the show.

According to reports she branded the show ‘disrespectful’ and claimed to have never heard of leading actors Lily and Sebastian.

Meanwhile, Tommy has seemingly given his blessing for the series, telling Entertainment Tonight after filming wrapped the show is ‘a really beautiful story.’

He’d also been in touch with the actor playing him, Sebastian, during filming.

Tommy said: “I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

He added: "The story's actually cool. What actually happened wasn't, but [Stan] tells me it's pretty wild.”

Pam & Tommy is steaming now on Disney+.

