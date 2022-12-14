All The Details On Pamela Anderson's Netflix Documentary: 'Pamela, A Love Story'

Pamela Anderson is releasing her own documentary. Picture: Netflix

Everything you need to know about Pamela Anderson's documentary coming to Netflix, from release date to what the star has said about the project.

Pamela Anderson has reclaimed her story with an upcoming Netflix documentary following a whirlwind year of her personal life being thrust back into the limelight.

Disney+ series Pam & Tommy dropped in February 2022 and caused a renaissance in the media's interest in Pamela and Tommy Lee's sex tape scandal from the 1990s.

The now 55-year-old actress has given fans an intimate look into her life on her own terms with the promotion of her upcoming film, Pamela, a love story.

In the run-up to the documentary, the Baywatch star has released a series of rare photos from her youth, getting everyone excited for the personal project.

Pamela Anderson is telling her own story. Picture: Alamy

When will Pamela, a love story come out on Netflix?

Pamela Anderson's documentary is coming in the new year!

Fans will get an intimate look at the star's life through the years on the 31st of January, 2023.

Netflix released rare photos from Pamela's archive. Picture: Netflix

'Pamela, a love story' will explore motherhood. Picture: Netflix

What will Pamela Anderson's documentary be about?

Netflix described Pamela, a love story as an "intimate and humanising portrait" of the famous bombshell who took the 1990s by storm with her role on Baywatch and her highly publicised marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

"Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother," the streaming service explains.

The documentary will also allegedly show Pam's relationship with her two kids, she shares sons Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 25 with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The film will feature never-seen-before footage from Pamela's archive as well as access to her personal journals.

Netflix released promo shots from the film. Picture: Netflix

Pamela announced the documentary film in March 2022. Picture: Pamela Anderson/Instagram

What has Pamela said about her upcoming documentary?

On December 13, Pamela and Netflix shared a collaborative Instagram post that showed a rare image of the star in her 20s.

The image was simply captioned: "Pamela, a love story."

When the documentary was first confirmed in March, Pamela wrote on her personal page: "My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions, wicked, wild and lost.

"Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. & alive to tell the real story," she wrote in a cryptic poem.

