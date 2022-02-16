What Are Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's Net Worths?

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's net worths revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

All the details on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's net worths are revealed as the 'Pam & Tommy' mini-series continues to fascinate audiences.

Pam & Tommy's success has everyone asking questions about the star's that inspired the biopic – what are the net worths of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee?

The Disney+ mini-series follows the relationship between the Baywatch actress Mötley Crüe drummer as a media storm unravels following the leak of their sex tape.

Fans have been lapping up the episodes that land every Wednesday on the platform, but where are Pam and Tommy now and how have their careers changed since the 1990s?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship inspired the Disney+ series. Picture: Alamy

Pam & Tommy has been a bonafide streaming success. Picture: Alamy

What is Pamela Anderson's net worth?

According to reports, Pamela Anderson has an estimated net worth sitting around the $20 million mark – which amounts to £14.7 million.

The actor's wealth is contributed to her multiple appearances in Playboy magazine and the iconic Baywatch series.

Pam's TV work also boasts credits such as Home Improvement and V.I.P. in the late 1990s.

The 54-year-old has also dipped her toe in the reality television world, featuring in shows such as Big Brother and Dancing with the Stars – undoubtedly adding to her impressive worth.

Pamela Anderson's modelling and tv career has contributed to her staggering net worth. Picture: Alamy

Tommy Lee's high net worth is down to his successful music career. Picture: Alamy

What is Tommy Lee's net worth?

Tommy Lee's net worth is estimated to be $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth equates to approximately £51.5 million.

The 59-year-old is best known for being the drummer in Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band that skyrocketed in the 1980s.

Mötley Crüe has released a staggering 20 albums throughout their careers, with several going platinum as they sold over a million units.

