What Are Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's Net Worths?

16 February 2022, 16:02 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 16:09

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's net worths revealed
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's net worths revealed. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

All the details on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's net worths are revealed as the 'Pam & Tommy' mini-series continues to fascinate audiences.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pam & Tommy's success has everyone asking questions about the star's that inspired the biopic – what are the net worths of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee?

The Disney+ mini-series follows the relationship between the Baywatch actress Mötley Crüe drummer as a media storm unravels following the leak of their sex tape.

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Inspiration Behind Pam & Tommy

Fans have been lapping up the episodes that land every Wednesday on the platform, but where are Pam and Tommy now and how have their careers changed since the 1990s?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship inspired the Disney+ series
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship inspired the Disney+ series. Picture: Alamy
Pam & Tommy has been a bonafide streaming success
Pam & Tommy has been a bonafide streaming success. Picture: Alamy

What is Pamela Anderson's net worth?

According to reports, Pamela Anderson has an estimated net worth sitting around the $20 million mark – which amounts to £14.7 million.

The actor's wealth is contributed to her multiple appearances in Playboy magazine and the iconic Baywatch series.

Pam's TV work also boasts credits such as Home Improvement and V.I.P. in the late 1990s.

The 54-year-old has also dipped her toe in the reality television world, featuring in shows such as Big Brother and Dancing with the Stars – undoubtedly adding to her impressive worth.

Pamela Anderson's modelling and tv career has contributed to her staggering net worth
Pamela Anderson's modelling and tv career has contributed to her staggering net worth. Picture: Alamy
Tommy Lee's high net worth is down to his successful music career
Tommy Lee's high net worth is down to his successful music career. Picture: Alamy

What is Tommy Lee's net worth?

Tommy Lee's net worth is estimated to be $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His net worth equates to approximately £51.5 million.

The 59-year-old is best known for being the drummer in Mötley Crüe, a heavy metal band that skyrocketed in the 1980s.

Mötley Crüe has released a staggering 20 albums throughout their careers, with several going platinum as they sold over a million units.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Why Anna Delvey won't be tuning into 'Inventing Anna'

Why Anna Delvey Isn't Watching 'Inventing Anna'

Kanye West has made billions of dollars

What Is Kanye West’s Net Worth In 2022?

What happened to Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey and where is she now?

Where Is Anna Delvey Now & Is She In Prison?

Louis Tomlinson brought a One Direction song on tour

Louis Tomlinson Added A Song From One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' To His Tour Setlist

Camila Cabello is teasing new music

Camila Cabello Has Been Teasing A Bunch Of New Songs

Lily James and Sebastian James had an incredible transformation when filming for Pam & Tommy

Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star