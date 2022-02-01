Inside Lily James & Sebastian Stan’s Incredible Transformation For Pam & Tommy

By Capital FM

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are starring in the new mini-series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee - here’s a look at their uncanny transformation for their roles.

Pam and Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan left fans shocked when their uncanny transformation pictures as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were first released.

32-year-old British actress Lily and Sebastian, 39, star as the former husband and wife in the new Disney+ mini-series, which will drop on February 2.

As the title suggests, the eight episodes will follow the story of the Baywatch actress and her Mötley Crüe rockstar ex, telling the story of their turbulent marriage from 1995, which led to their eventual divorce in 1998.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in the new mini-series. Picture: Disney+/Hulu

Lily James spent 4 hours in makeup and hair to look like Pamela Anderson. Picture: Disney+/Hulu

Pam & Tommy will also cover the former couple’s sex tape leak, which was stolen from a safe in their own home and went on to be sold and distributed online.

Lily and Sebastian took on some intense hours of work for filming the mini-series, including their long physical transformations into their respective roles.

Here’s a look at how Lily and Sebastian became Pam and Tommy…

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married from 1995-1998. Picture: Getty

Lily James’ transformation into Pamela Anderson

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in Pam & Tommy. Picture: Disney+/Hulu/Alamy

Lily previously explained that her transformation into Pamela would take roughly a staggering 4 hours each day, telling EW that she would be in the makeup chair for 3:30am, ready to tackle a four-hour process to transform into the Baywatch icon.

"I was in the makeup chair at 3:30 a.m.,” she revealed, “and there would be this four-hour process to get me into the Pamela look. Eyes, wig, teeth, there was just a whole process."

Lily also revealed she worked with a personal trainer for six months before production even began, to embody Pamela’s famous Baywatch moments.

Lily James stars as Pamela Anderson in the new mini-series. Picture: Getty

The star even had a breast piece to wear to emulate Pamela’s bustier look, with Lily revealing that sometimes the makeup artists had hacks they could use when she didn’t want to wear it.

"In the end, because it took so long to put on, I didn't wear it as much as I wanted to," she said, "We sort of cheated with my own boobs and figured out outfits and stuff to camouflage or hide and faked the illusion they're bigger."

It goes without saying that Lily also studied interviews of Pamela to give a greater performance of her voice and her mannerisms.

Sebastian Stan’s transformation into Tommy Lee

Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy. Picture: Disney+/Hulu/Alamy

The process wasn’t any shorter for Sebastian as he also revealed a three/four hour per day treatment to tap into the character of rocker, Tommy Lee.

He told This Morning: “It took three or four hours every day. A lot of makeup and shaving and contouring!”

Not to mention, all of the tattoos which had to be carefully added to Sebastian’s body to emulate Tommy’s famous inkings.

Lily even revealed a trick that she and Sebastian used to make their voices huskier, telling EW: “Sebastian and I started screaming into pillows because it made our voices huskier.

“That wasn't such a healthy way to do it but it worked."

Pam & Tommy airs on February 2 on Disney+ in the UK.

Sebastian Stan plays rockstar Tommy Lee in the new series. Picture: Alamy

