Pam & Tommy: How To Watch Lily James And Sebastian Stan’s New Series In The UK

Lily James plays Pamela Anderson in the new Hulu series. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the past couple of months, you’ll know that Lily James and Sebastian Stan are starring in a new mini-series about Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe rocker, Tommy Lee.

Lily James, 32, left fans stunned, as the first images of her dramatic transformation into Pam were revealed.

Sharing the images on social media, James quoted Anderson in the caption, writing: “‘It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people’ - Pamela Anderson”.

Where Is Harry Styles Movie My Policeman Being Filmed?

Since, the post has racked up almost 400,000 likes, while Stan’s posts have achieved over 1.5million likes each.

But when is the series out and can you watch Pam and Tommy in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will Pam & Tommy be released?

Made up of eight episodes, Pam & Tommy is slated to be released later this year. While the official date has yet to be confirmed, we will update this article as soon as we hear more details.

How can I watch Pam & Tommy in the UK?

Initially, the series will air on US streaming service, Hulu. It’s not yet clear if the TV show will air on alternative platforms, such as Netflix, later on. That said, there is a sneaky way around it. By installing a trusted VPN app onto your laptop or computer, you will be able to access a US server and connect.

Once this is completed, simply sign up and select the chosen title.

What is Pam & Tommy about?

As the name suggests, Pam & Tommy is about Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and her ex-husband and Mötley Crüe rocker, Tommy Lee.

The pair met in 1995 and married less than a week later, tying the knot on a beach in Mexico. Pam donned a bikini during the ceremony, while Tommy wore nothing but board shorts.

In addition to documenting their tumultuous relationship, Pam & Tommy covers the former couple’s sex tape leak, which was made during their honeymoon and distributed by the Internet Entertainment Group. The pair subsequently took legal action against the organisation, which led to a settlement and the video being made public again.

Anderson and Lee share two sons, Brandon and Dylan, who were born in 1996 and 1997, respectively.

During their marriage, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse for assaulting Anderson. He served six months in jail and the couple divorced in 1998.

Who else is in the cast?

Of course the TV show stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, but it also boasts a pretty noteworthy cast. Seth Rogan and Orange is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling are among the most notable names.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital