The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?

10 February 2022, 09:22

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?
What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now? Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We all have the same question on our minds as we binge 'Pam & Tommy' – what are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's children up to now?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pam & Tommy has captured everyone's attention since it landed on Disney + on February 2.

The biopic mini-series follows the relationship of Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and the media's fascination with them during the 1990s.

Is Pam & Tommy A True Story And How Accurate Is It?

The real-life story has been a bonafide hit with streamers, with many fans now wondering what Pamela is doing now, and where are the sons she had Tommy had?

Here's what the family of Pam & Tommy are up to now...

Pam & Tommy is based on the first marriage of Pamela Anderson
Pam & Tommy is based on the first marriage of Pamela Anderson. Picture: Alamy

Who are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's children?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had two sons together, Brandon Thomas born in 1996, and Dylan Jagger born in 1997.

The couple were together for three years in total and married in 1995 – after just four days of knowing each other

Anderson spoke about the sons she co-parents with Lee to PEOPLE in 2015: "I had beautiful children with him."

"My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together," she told the publicaotin.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have two sons
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have two sons. Picture: Getty

What are Pamela Anderson kids, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, doing now?

Today, Brandon and Dylan are 25 and 24 respectively.

Pam and Tommy's children have followed in the showbusiness footsteps of their parents, with their family connections lending a helping hand in their careers.

Brandon Thomas is now 25
Brandon Thomas is now 25. Picture: Alamy
Dylan Jagger is now 24
Dylan Jagger is now 24. Picture: Alamy

Brandon has become an actor, just like his mum, notably starring in Netflix hit Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

He's also dabbled in the apparel world too! He launched a clothing line last year.

His younger brother, Dylan, has followed his father's suit by getting into the music biz! He's also worked as a model, having walked for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss.

What a talented family!

Pam & Tommy is streaming now on Disney+.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series

When Is 'Conversations With Friends' Coming Out? Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know
Louis Tomlinson singing 'Drag Me Down' is giving us One Direction nostalgia

Louis Tomlinson Just Gave One Direction Fans A Hit Of Nostalgia

Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn Gave Rare Insight Into 'Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift

Hailey Baldwin had the best reaction to Justin Bieber's throwback snap

Justin Bieber Shares Ultimate Teen Throwback & Hailey Has The Best Reaction

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

Here’s How Much Adele’s New ‘Engagement Ring’ Cost

Kim Kardashian dished on her fun holiday with boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Crazy Thing Pete Davidson Did During Their Bahamas Holiday

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star