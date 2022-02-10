The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

We all have the same question on our minds as we binge 'Pam & Tommy' – what are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's children up to now?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pam & Tommy has captured everyone's attention since it landed on Disney + on February 2.

The biopic mini-series follows the relationship of Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and the media's fascination with them during the 1990s.

Is Pam & Tommy A True Story And How Accurate Is It?

The real-life story has been a bonafide hit with streamers, with many fans now wondering what Pamela is doing now, and where are the sons she had Tommy had?

Here's what the family of Pam & Tommy are up to now...

Pam & Tommy is based on the first marriage of Pamela Anderson. Picture: Alamy

Who are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's children?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had two sons together, Brandon Thomas born in 1996, and Dylan Jagger born in 1997.

The couple were together for three years in total and married in 1995 – after just four days of knowing each other

Anderson spoke about the sons she co-parents with Lee to PEOPLE in 2015: "I had beautiful children with him."

"My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together," she told the publicaotin.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have two sons. Picture: Getty

What are Pamela Anderson kids, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger, doing now?

Today, Brandon and Dylan are 25 and 24 respectively.

Pam and Tommy's children have followed in the showbusiness footsteps of their parents, with their family connections lending a helping hand in their careers.

Brandon Thomas is now 25. Picture: Alamy

Dylan Jagger is now 24. Picture: Alamy

Brandon has become an actor, just like his mum, notably starring in Netflix hit Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.

He's also dabbled in the apparel world too! He launched a clothing line last year.

His younger brother, Dylan, has followed his father's suit by getting into the music biz! He's also worked as a model, having walked for brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss.

What a talented family!

Pam & Tommy is streaming now on Disney+.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital