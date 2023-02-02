What's Pamela Anderson's Net Worth?

How much is Pamela Anderson's net worth? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Pamela Anderson's impressive net worth revealed as she adds documentary maker to her long list of successful business endeavours.

Pamela Anderson has won over everyone's hearts with the release of her candid and vulnerable Netflix documentary, which dropped on January 31.

Pamela, a love story has thrust the 1990s icon back into the limelight, with fans all asking their burning questions about her interesting life, notably what is the star's net worth?

Read on to find out more about how Pam accumulated her wealth, from her role on Baywatch to her time as a Playboy Playmate...

Pamela has had many lucrative ventures over the years. Picture: Getty

What is Pamela Anderson's net worth in 2023?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Pamela Anderson now has an eye-watering estimated net worth of $20 million (£16 million).

The star's wealth is attributed to her wide array of pursuits over the past 40 years, Pamela has a lot of strings to her bow.

Since her career began, Anderson has worked as an actress, model, television producer, director, activist and most recently an author and documentary maker – wow! In fact, she's released six books ranging from novels to autobiographies to poetry.

Her early work consists of multiple appearances in Playboy magazine which were soon followed by iconic acting roles, most notably her time spent on the iconic series, Baywatch. In 1998 she broke into the world of film when she landed the lead role in Barb Wire.

Pamela became famous on Baywatch. Picture: Alamy

Pamela released her documentary on January 31. Picture: Alamy

She was also on Home Improvement, Days of Our Lives and V.I.P. throughout the 1990s. Pamela has dabbled in the reality TV world too, appearing on Big Brother in 2011 and seasons 10 and 12 of Dancing with the Stars.

In 2008, E! aired Pam: Girl on the Loose!, a reality documentary series about the star which focused on her private and public life.

