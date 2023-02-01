How Many Times Has Pamela Anderson Been Married?

1 February 2023, 12:33

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?
Who has Pamela Anderson been married to? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married and who were her husbands? The timeline revealed...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pamela Anderson has reclaimed her story with the Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, which dropped on March 31.

The Baywatch star first recaptured the mainstream media’s attention following the Hulu show, Pam & Tommy, which made waves last year by retelling the story of her marriage to Tommy Lee.

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Icon's Life After Dropping 'Pamela, A Love Story'

The Kids Of Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee: Where Are They Now?

Following the whirlwind series, Pamela has won over hearts with her candid and honest documentary which details her career and relationships over the years.

One thing about the doc that did surprise viewers was how many times the 90s icon had tied the knot! So here's a timeline of the six times Pamela Anderson has been married...

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to?
Who has Pamela Anderson been married to? Picture: Getty

Pamela's first marriage is likely her most famous, and it just so happens to be the subject matter of the infamous Pam & Tommy series.

The actress and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee wed after just a few days of knowing each other back in 1995 and were married for three years. They went on to have two kids together, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, who are now adults.

In 2002 she began dating musician Kid Rock, and after an on-and-off engagement, they finally tied the knot in 2006 on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, Pamela filed for divorce at the end of the same year.

Pam and Tommy famously married after four days
Pam and Tommy famously married after four days. Picture: Alamy
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson married in 2006
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson married in 2006. Picture: Alamy

The divorce was finalised in 2007 and later that year she walked down the aisle with famous poker player Rick Salomon, they were married at the famous Las Vegas Mirage Hotel with a small ceremony.

Pam and Rick annulled their nuptials the following year, during which time she revealed that she and Tommy Lee were still in contact and planning to reconcile their relationship. However, that was not the case as she re-wed Rick in 2014, before parting ways for a final time in 2015.

It wasn't another five years until the Baywatch actress married again, this time to film producer Jon Peters, who was 22 years her senior. The pair briefly dated back in 1989 after meeting at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles but their 2020 union was quickly annulled after 12 days and the marriage license was never filed.

Rick Saloman and Pamela married twice
Rick Saloman and Pamela married twice. Picture: Getty
Pamela and Jon Peters dated in the 80s before marrying in 2020
Pamela and Jon Peters dated in the 80s before marrying in 2020. Picture: Getty

In the same year, Pamela and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst became husband and wife in a ceremony that took place at the star's Canadian home on Christmas Eve. She announced their split in January 2022, stating that he "was not the man she'd hoped".

Pamela Anderson speaks about her many marriages

The actress and model recently explained why she “keeps getting married", she told The Times: "I just wanted to recreate a family for my kids.

“But I also would not allow anyone to abuse me and didn’t want my kids to think it was OK. And so that was always my red line, when I felt like they were witnessing me being treated badly – because they cannot learn to treat women badly," she continued.

Pamela candidly said: "And [as] much as I look like a clown, getting divorced all the time, I can’t let that happen.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Who leaves Love Island tonight?

Who Leaves Love Island Tonight? All The Fan Theories

Amber Gill is rumoured to be dating Jen Beattie

Amber Gill Spotted For The First Time With Rumoured Girlfriend Jen Beattie

Pamela Anderson then and now...

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Icon's Life After Dropping 'Pamela, A Love Story'

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

What is Molly-Mae's baby girl's name?

What Has Molly-Mae Hague Named Her Baby Girl?

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?

The Kids Of Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee: Where Are They Now?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star