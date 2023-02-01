How Many Times Has Pamela Anderson Been Married?

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to? Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

How many times has Pamela Anderson been married and who were her husbands? The timeline revealed...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pamela Anderson has reclaimed her story with the Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, which dropped on March 31.

The Baywatch star first recaptured the mainstream media’s attention following the Hulu show, Pam & Tommy, which made waves last year by retelling the story of her marriage to Tommy Lee.

Where Is Pamela Anderson Now? Inside The Icon's Life After Dropping 'Pamela, A Love Story'

The Kids Of Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee: Where Are They Now?

Following the whirlwind series, Pamela has won over hearts with her candid and honest documentary which details her career and relationships over the years.

One thing about the doc that did surprise viewers was how many times the 90s icon had tied the knot! So here's a timeline of the six times Pamela Anderson has been married...

Who has Pamela Anderson been married to? Picture: Getty

Pamela's first marriage is likely her most famous, and it just so happens to be the subject matter of the infamous Pam & Tommy series.

The actress and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee wed after just a few days of knowing each other back in 1995 and were married for three years. They went on to have two kids together, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, who are now adults.

In 2002 she began dating musician Kid Rock, and after an on-and-off engagement, they finally tied the knot in 2006 on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, Pamela filed for divorce at the end of the same year.

Pam and Tommy famously married after four days. Picture: Alamy

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson married in 2006. Picture: Alamy

The divorce was finalised in 2007 and later that year she walked down the aisle with famous poker player Rick Salomon, they were married at the famous Las Vegas Mirage Hotel with a small ceremony.

Pam and Rick annulled their nuptials the following year, during which time she revealed that she and Tommy Lee were still in contact and planning to reconcile their relationship. However, that was not the case as she re-wed Rick in 2014, before parting ways for a final time in 2015.

It wasn't another five years until the Baywatch actress married again, this time to film producer Jon Peters, who was 22 years her senior. The pair briefly dated back in 1989 after meeting at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles but their 2020 union was quickly annulled after 12 days and the marriage license was never filed.

Rick Saloman and Pamela married twice. Picture: Getty

Pamela and Jon Peters dated in the 80s before marrying in 2020. Picture: Getty

In the same year, Pamela and her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst became husband and wife in a ceremony that took place at the star's Canadian home on Christmas Eve. She announced their split in January 2022, stating that he "was not the man she'd hoped".

Pamela Anderson speaks about her many marriages

The actress and model recently explained why she “keeps getting married", she told The Times: "I just wanted to recreate a family for my kids.

“But I also would not allow anyone to abuse me and didn’t want my kids to think it was OK. And so that was always my red line, when I felt like they were witnessing me being treated badly – because they cannot learn to treat women badly," she continued.

Pamela candidly said: "And [as] much as I look like a clown, getting divorced all the time, I can’t let that happen.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital