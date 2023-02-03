How Was Pamela Anderson Discovered & When Was She On Baywatch?

Picture: Getty/Alamy

Here’s the lowdown on Baywatch icon Pamela Anderson and how she was discovered on her rise to fame.

Pamela Anderson is the talk of the internet after the Hollywood icon reclaimed her story in her new Netflix release, Pamela: a love story, which dropped on January 31.

Now 55 years old, she began her career at just 22 and soared to international fame through her years as a Playboy model and her role on Baywatch.

Her life story first gained media attention last year following the release of Disney+ and Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which retold the story of her marriage to Tommy Lee and their infamous stolen sex tape.

And now Pamela: a love story sees the actress delving into her life on her own terms.

So, how exactly was Pamela Anderson discovered? And when was she on Baywatch?

Here’s the lowdown…

Picture: Netflix

How was Pamela Anderson discovered?

Pamela was discovered at the young age of 22 back in 1989 after she was featured on the big screen at a British Columbia Lions football game wearing a Labatt’s Beer T-shirt.

It wasn’t long before she caught the attention of the brewing company themselves and got her first modelling job as their spokesmodel.

Pamela was soon invited to audition for Playboy and appeared as the cover girl for the magazine’s October 1989 issue.

The model and actress went on to pose for the magazine for 22 years, which is more than any other model in the publication’s history.

Picture: Alamy

Picture: Netflix

When was Pamela Anderson on Baywatch and how long for?

Pamela scored her big break on TV in 1992 after she appeared as CJ Parker on Baywatch in the first episode of season 3, when she was just 25 years old.

It goes without saying she became the ultimate blonde bombshell of her generation thanks to her role on the show.

Pam starred as CJ for five years on the popular TV show before leaving in 1997 to pursue other acting and modelling jobs.

However, she did reprise her role alongside some of her co-stars in 2003 for a film titled Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding, reuniting the original cast.

Picture: Alamy

