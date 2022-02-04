How Long Were Pam & Tommy Married, How Old Are Their Kids & When Did They Split?

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were married for a few short years, but did they have kids in that time?

The new series Pam & Tommy on Disney+ Star has re-ignited interest in Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s 90’s relationship, as it details the true story of their marriage as well as exploring breaches of privacy in celebrity culture.

The icons were married after just a few days of knowing each other and they went on to have two kids together, who are now adults themselves.

Anderson and Lee divorced after year after the birth of their second son, but how long were the famous couple married, when did they have their children and when did they split?

We’ve got your questions answered below…

Sebastian Stan and Lily James as Tommy and Pamela. Picture: HULU

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Picture: Getty

How long were Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee married?

Baywatch actress Pamela and Mötley Crüe rocker Tommy were married for three years.

They met on New Year’s Eve in December at a night club, with Pam explaining in a Movieline interview in 1995 how Tommy ‘came up, grabbed me and licked my face.’

She said she ‘thought he was a cool, friendly, nice guy’ and gave him her number.

They married on 19 February 1995 and divorced on 28 February 1998 after Tommy was charged with spousal and child abuse.

Pamela and Tommy married in 1995. Picture: Getty

How old were Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee when they got married?

Pamela was 28 when she married Tommy in 1995, while he was 33 years old.

Pam Anderson and her two sons in 2016. Picture: Getty

Do Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee have kids?

Pam and Tommy welcomed sons Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee in 1996 and 1997, respectively, so they're now 25 and 24 years old.

Brandon starred in the reboot of The Hills in 2019, where his famous mum made a cameo alongside her son in an iconic TV return.

These days, he works as a model and actor, as does his younger brother Dylan who has worked with brands such as Saint Laurent, Armani and Hugo Boss.

