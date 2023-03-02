Dua Lipa Steps Out With New Filmmaker Boyfriend Romain Gavras

2 March 2023, 14:48

Does Dua Lipa have a new boyfriend?
Does Dua Lipa have a new boyfriend? Picture: Getty
Dua Lipa has reportedly found a new boyfriend in Romain Gavras after multiple date nights over the past month.

Rumours fly that Dua Lipa is dating French filmmaker Romain Gavras as the pair have been spotted hand-in-hand multiple times.

On February 28, the celebrity couple was photographed by paparazzi leaving the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week, seemingly confirming the claims that they're getting serious.

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Dua, 27, radiated sophistication in an all-black ensemble consisting of a halterneck jumpsuit and leather coat, her rumoured beau, 41, sported a black beanie and suave coat.

Dua Lipa has been seen multiple times with the filmmaker
Dua Lipa has been seen multiple times with the filmmaker. Picture: Getty

Earlier in the month the 'Levitating' songstress and music video director were seen leaving a BAFTAs afterparty, sparking speculation that they were an item.

Sources told the tabloids that Dua and Romain have been "quietly getting to know each other for months".

The pop sensation split from her long-term boyfriend Anwar Hadid in 2021 after over two years together, Romain previously dated Rita Ora for six months before they called it quits in March 2021.

Romain was seen holding hands with Dua
Romain was seen holding hands with Dua. Picture: Alamy
Dua Lipa attended a BAFTAs afterparty with Romain
Dua Lipa attended a BAFTAs afterparty with Romain. Picture: Getty

The insider dished on the new romance: "They have been enjoying spending time together. The pair met each other’s close circles over the festive period and have lots in common.

"Dua knows how important it is to find someone who understands her industry. She feels Romain totally gets it," they continued, commenting on the couples' respective busy schedules.

