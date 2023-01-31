BRITs 2023: All The Best Pop/R&B Act Nominees

The Best Pop/R&B Act nominees for the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Here’s every artist nominated for the Best Pop/R&B Act award at the 2023 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The BRIT Awards are returning for another magical night to celebrate some of the most notable artists in music right now, as well as newcomers who have been making waves.

Mo Gilligan will be hosting the award show for the second year in a row on February 11 at the O2 Arena in London.

Vote For The BRITs 2023 Best Pop/R&B Act On TikTok

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Nominees

Amongst the award categories, the award for Best Pop/R&B Act includes a slew of huge names who have all had a very impressive year, to say the least, including Cat Burns, who was shortlisted for The BRITs Rising Star Award.

Here’s the list of nominees up for Best Pop/R&B Act at the 2023 BRITs…

BRITs 2023 Best Pop/R&B Act nominations:

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Harry Styles will be performing at the 2023 BRITs. Picture: Getty

An array of stars will also be performing on the night, including Stormzy, Lizzo and Harry Styles.

David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson will also make appearances on stage, as well as Wet Leg, Cat Burns, and of course, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

Dua Lipa has been nominated for Best Pop/R&B Act at the BRITs 2023. Picture: Getty

Sam Smith is up for Best Pop/R&B Act at the BRITs 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

'As It Was' singer Harry has also been nominated in three other categories at the BRITs 2023, while Sam Smith and Cat Burns have two nominations.

This is also Cat's first BRITs nomination thanks to her impressively successful year and viral hit 'Go'.

Cat Burns is nominated for her first BRIT Award. Picture: Alamy

Charli XCX is nominated for Best Pop/R&B Act at the BRITs. Picture: Alamy

The winner of the Best Pop/R&B Act 2022 was Dua Lipa, who scooped two BRIT awards the year prior.

You can tune into the 2023 BRIT Awards on ITV1 and ITVX on February 11.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital