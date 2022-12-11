Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

11 December 2022, 21:10 | Updated: 11 December 2022, 21:14

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Getty

Dua Lipa stunned on the red carpet for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with a classic LBD look.

Dua Lipa took to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage and looked utterly stunning in the process.

The 'New Rules' singer came to conquer on the second night of #CapitalJBB, joining the likes of George Ezra and Stormzy at The O2.

But before her performance she rocked the red carpet - oozing class in a mid-length number that cinched in at the waist, wow!

Dua's all black look was completed with black tights and heels, giving off iconic Morticia Addams vibes with her long, dark hair – someone's clearly caught on to the Wednesday hype.

She opted for a statement silver necklace to go with the outfit, with a hint of navy adding some colour to the dark look. We have no choice but to stan!

Meanwhile, her nails gave a shimmer to the lewk, with silver stripes to match her jewellery – we won't be forgetting this ensemble any time soon!

Dua Lipa attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena
Dua Lipa attends the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022 at The O2 Arena. Picture: Getty

The pop sensation, who performed her top hits such as 'Physical', 'One Kiss' and 'Levitating', went for a natural make-up look for the carpet.

She quickly switched things up for the stage, changing to a sparkly purple number for the show.

The look was paired with satin boots to match.

Dua Lipa rocked a purple number on stage
Dua Lipa rocked a purple number on stage. Picture: Shutterstock
Dua Lipa speaking to Roman Kemp
Dua Lipa speaking to Roman Kemp. Picture: Shutterstock

Earlier on in the night the star hinted at a possible collab with Stormzy in the future, telling Capital's Roman Kemp: "I’d definitely love to work with him I am such a fan of his."

Capitall's Jingle Bell Ball
Capitall's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Capital

