Inside Dua Lipa's Versace Collection: All The Looks Inspired By Her Personal Style

Dua Lipa's Versace collection is the thing of dreams. Picture: Versace/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Dua Lipa unveiled her 'La Vacanza' collection with Versace and the designs look like they could have walked straight off the set of Barbie!

Dua Lipa is no stranger to the stage, she's recently set to grace the silver screen, and now she's a star of the catwalk too!

The 27-year-old songstress has marked a huge milestone in her career with the launch of her very own collection with none other than Versace.

Dua and Donatella Versace have been long-time friends and often worked together, but they took it a step further when they debuted their collaboration during Cannes Film Festival, showing off their 'La Vacanza' line against a backdrop of the French Riviera.

The collection is already making waves as one of this summer's biggest trend-setters and has been linked to the growing Barbiecore aesthetic – very appropriate considering Dua is actually appearing as a doll in the Margot Robbie-led Barbie movie.

Dua Lipa teases song for Barbie film

Dua Lip has been no stranger to Versace designs over the years. Picture: Getty

The 'Levitating' singer even revealed in a Cannes press conference that she and the iconic designer actually conjured up the idea for La Vacanza during a night on the town, she said: "We decided to do it on a night out in New York.

"Donatella and I have done a lot together over time, but the opportunity to step into the atelier and be a part of the Versace story has been absolutely mindblowing," she said.

So, here are some of our favourite looks and how Dua's wardrobe inspired the designs...

Dua Lipa and Donatella unveiled their designs. Picture: Donatella Versace/Instagram

The collection has been likened to Barbiecore. Picture: Versace/Instagram

The dynamic duo unveiled their designs and they were utterly dripping with Dua's style, the models looked effortlessly chic in everything from elegant black looks to pastel pinks to polka dots – eclectic indeed.

It wouldn't be a Lipa-inspired collection without nods to the trends of the nineties and noughties, and they did just that with miniature handbags, butterfly prints and, of course, they had to include Versace's staple... belt-adorned gowns.

Many looks seemed to reference some of Dua's most memorable red carpet looks to date, with pastel-coloured chainmail skirts and dresses calling back to her crystal mesh gown for the 2021 Grammys.

La Vacanza radiated Dua's style. Picture: Versace/Instagram

Baby pink featured heavily on the runway. Picture: Versace/Instagram

The collection featured pops of colour. Picture: Versace/Instagram

Fans also pointed out the similarities to the hot pink number the pop star wore whilst she walked the runway at Versace's Milan Fashion Week show last year.

Metallic co-ords, glittered belts and swimsuit fashion were also featured heavily on the catwalk, the whole collection oozed nostalgia.

Dua was a vision as she closed the show walking hand-in-hand with Donatella, she sported one of her own collaborative designs and left jaws hanging in the process.

She served 90s realness in a svelte black floor-length gown with a belted bust and crossover halter straps; pink mini-dress versions can also be found in the collection.

Get ready to see Dua X Versace-inspired look rule this summer's fashion!

