The World Is Manifesting A Dua Lipa And Selena Gomez Collab

5 December 2022, 12:08

Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez fans are hoping for a collab in 2023
Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez fans are hoping for a collab in 2023. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez recently connected after revealing they’d love to work with each other.

Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez would have the collab of dreams - and it seems they both agree!

Fans have been calling for the legendary stars to work together on new music after the former Disney star revealed that Dua was her most listened-to artist this year, admitting that ‘Future Nostalgia’ “had [her] in a chokehold”, adding: “I would love to work with her in the future.”

Well, it seems the manifestation has begun after the pair both attended Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch, where they managed to connect and spoke more about the prospect of working together.

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa said they'd love to collaborate with each other
Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa said they'd love to collaborate with each other. Picture: @dualipa/Instagram

In a chat with Variety on the red carpet, the ‘Levitating’ songstress was asked if she’d be down to work with Sel, to which she responded: “I love Selena. Absolutely! If something came up, yeah, sure.”

Meanwhile, the same interviewer grabbed Selena for a chat and told her about Dua’s thoughts on a collab.

“Oh, my God, where is she? I would love that too!,” Selena enthusiastically replied, before adding: “I think she was such a breath of fresh air. I love how she kinda came and made it to the scene for dance to come back in a good way. I think that’s powerful, I think she’s beautiful.”

Naturally, the two superstars then found each other at the event and had a chat - (yep, we wanna know what about, too!).

They later posed for pictures together; one of which even made it to Dua’s Instagram feed after the event - and it’s fair to say we’re dying for the pair to work together.

They’re both set to be dropping new music next year - so we’ll definitely be keeping our eyes peeled for any fan-described ‘Sellipa’ collabs!

