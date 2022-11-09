5 Selena Gomez Films You Should Watch After 'My Mind & Me'

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez has been acting since the early 2000s, here are five movies you should give a watch after her highly-talked-about documentary has taken audiences by storm.

Selena Gomez has been the woman of the moment with the release of her candid and tear-jerking documentary My Mind & Me.

The autobiographical project shows the flipside of Selena's mega-success, exploring her mental health, medical struggles and battle with the limelight.

Fans have been touched by the rare inside look into the 'Lose You To Love Me' musician's life, many of which have had a front-row seat witnessing her go from Disney darling to global pop sensation – Selena's career evolution has been like no other!

So let's delve into five films you should watch next from the multi-talented star's extensive filmography!

Selena Gomez has been acting since 2003. Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez dazzled in Fundamentals of Caring. Picture: Netflix

The Fundamentals of Caring

The Fundamentals of Caring is a comedy that packs a punch, giving viewers an equal parts dose of wholesomeness and hilarity with this delightful watch from 2016.

Selena co-stars with Paul Rudd and Craig Roberts and the trio deliver a heartwarming story of hope and humour as they navigate their individual hardships during an impromptu road trip.

Selena broke away from her usual roles with Spring Breakers. Picture: Alamy

Spring Breakers

After years in the Disney machine, Selena shed her clean image and took on a grittier role with the character of Faith in 2012's Spring Breakers.

The edgy crime flick saw the pop star showcase her expansive acting range, showing that she can bounce from comedy right into the realms of edgy dramas.

She acted alongside James Franco, fellow Disney alumn Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Benson among others. Spring Breakers is about college girls on their (guess what) spring break, which is derailed when they meet a man that throws them into a world of crime, violence and drugs.

Monte Carlo came out in 2011. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez landed the main role in Monte Carlo. Picture: Alamy

Monte Carlo

Cast your minds back to 2011, Monte Carlo instantly became a sleepover movie classic upon its release back in the day!

Not only did it star Selena straight from her Disney days, but Gossip Girl fans were sent into a frenzy when both Leighton Meester and Katie Cassidy were cast.

Monte Carlo is a twist on the doppelganger trope, three friends from a small town in Texas head to Europe for a summer adventure, where their trip takes an unexpected turn when Grace (Gomez) is mistaken for a rich British socialite, leading the trio to Monte Carlo to live a life of luxury...

Rudderless is an emotional musical drama from 2014. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez showed off her dramatic acting range. Picture: Alamy

Rudderless

Selena's love of music and acting merged with 2014's Rudderless, sandwiched between the releases of her first and second solo albums, 'Stars Dance' and 'Revival', Selena made a return to the world of film with this musical drama.

Rudderless follows the journey of a father who finds a box of his dead son's (Sam) demo tapes, he then brings the songs to life by performing them in a band as he works through his grief. Selena plays Kate, an ex-girlfriend of Sam – she really shows off her emotional acting chops in this moving film!

Selena became executive producer for the last Wizards of Waverly Place film. Picture: Alamy

Selena portrayed the role of Alex Russo for five years. Picture: Alamy

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Why not cap it off with an old hit of nostalgia?

We all first fell in love with Selena when she famously portrayed the sassy, confident and magical Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 – wow, how time flies!

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie came out in 2009 and continued the franchise that first brought Selena to our screens. The fantasy film follows Alex as she accidentally casts a spell during a family holiday that could jeopardise their past and present – definitely one to watch if you can't get enough of that noughties television movie goodness!

And if that's not enough to meet your Gomez quota then fear not, there is another film that marked the end of the Disney series. The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex came out in 2013 and brought the long-running children's show to a close, allowing Selena to pivot her career towards more mature roles.

She even served as an executive producer on the project, a role she has taken on in several other film and television ventures in recent years!

