How To Watch Selena Gomez's My Mind And Me Documentary In The UK

4 November 2022, 10:24

Here’s where you can watch Selena Gomez’s new documentary My Mind And Me in the UK and where to watch it.

Selena Gomez’s highly-anticipated documentary My Mind & Me is finally here after it dropped on November 4.

The former Disney star has been teasing the doc for months, as the film is expected to give a rare look into Selena’s life, from her long-spanning career to her mental health and her battle with lupus.

When Did Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Date? When & Why Did They Split?

But how can I watch My Mind & Me in the UK and where can I watch it online?

Here’s the lowdown…

Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary dropped on November 4
Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary dropped on November 4. Picture: Apple TV+
Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary takes an intimate look into the star's life
Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary takes an intimate look into the star's life. Picture: Getty

Where to watch Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me in the UK

My Mind & Me is available exclusively on Apple TV+ and is available to watch now.

Apple TV+ offers a 7 day free trial, or if you buy an Apple device, Apple TV+ is included free for three months, and then a monthly subscription is just £4.99 per month after that.

However, Selena has got us all covered as she has gifted fans with a two-month free trial in order to watch her documentary.

She shared the exciting news on Twitter along with this link, which will direct you to the page to claim your free two months of Apple TV+.

Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary follows six years of the star's life
Selena Gomez's My Mind & Me documentary follows six years of the star's life. Picture: Apple TV+
Selena Gomez touches on her mental health and her battle with lupus in My Mind & Me
Selena Gomez touches on her mental health and her battle with lupus in My Mind & Me. Picture: Apple TV+

What is Selena Gomez’s documentary My Mind & Me about?

My Mind & Me’s official description reads: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

The doc follows Selena’s life for six years, where she was faced with a lot of battles.

In that time she was diagnosed with bipolar and she had her kidney transplant, which was caused by auto-immune disease lupus.

Her high profile on-off relationship with Justin Bieber coming to an end is also touched on in the 1h 35m documentary.

