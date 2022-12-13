Selena Gomez Responds To A Viral TikTok About Her Body

13 December 2022, 12:22

A TikTok about Selena Gomez went viral
A TikTok about Selena Gomez went viral. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Selena Gomez's response to a viral TikTok about her personal life has divided fans, here's how she reacted.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Selena Gomez caught wind of a viral video sweeping TikTok which commented not only on her body but her dating history, she took it upon herself to respond.

The TikTok was titled "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin" and it quickly racked up over 4 million views on the platform.

The World Is Manifesting A Dua Lipa And Selena Gomez Collab

The video showed a compilation of paparazzi shots of Selena, allegedly taken throughout different stages of her highly-publicised relationship throughout the 2010s.

Selena left one simple comment under the post, making a statement with just a sad face emoji.

Selena Gomez reacted to the video about her body
Selena Gomez reacted to the video about her body. Picture: Getty

Comments soon came pouring in as fans tried to deduce what the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer's reply meant.

Users were divided as to whether Selena had taken offence to the video, with many leaping to her defence, one wrote: "Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years."

The fan continued: "She has a right to react to her OWN life. either way she’s [fire emoji]."

Another TikTokker replied: "Everyone is commenting their own interpretation of what Selena’s [sad face emoji] means. To me, it’s straight and simple- she AGREES with what you are saying."

The speculative video about Selena's personal life comes a month after the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind and Me, which gave fans a rare and intimate look into the star's world.

Selena Gomez reacted to the video
Selena Gomez reacted to the video. Picture: TikTok

A team of cameras followed Selena and documented her life over the past six years, which showed her struggles with health, mental well-being, and how she coped with her very public split from Justin Bieber.

Selena revealed in My Mind and Me that she felt “haunted” by a past relationship and how it unfolded so publicly.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she said in the Apple TV+ project.

She went on to call the split “the best thing that ever happened” to her, saying that it "needed to happen".

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gemma Owen has reportedly landed a family TV show

Gemma Owen ‘Lands Family Reality Show’ With Dad Michael Owen

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow are rumoured to be dating

Dua Lipa Rumoured To Be Dating Jack Harlow Months After He Wrote A Song About Her

See behind-the-scenes at the Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Your AAA Pass To The Jingle Bell Ball 2022: All The Backstage Moments

Events

José Mourinho wished Stormzy good luck ahead of his performance

José Mourinho Sends Stormzy Good Luck Message Ahead Of Jingle Bell Ball Performance

Events

All the moments big and small from the #CapitalJBB

All The Moments You Might Have Missed From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2022

Events

Dua Lipa on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet

Dua Lipa Stuns On Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet In LBD Of Dreams

Events

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star