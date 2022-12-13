Selena Gomez Responds To A Viral TikTok About Her Body

A TikTok about Selena Gomez went viral.

Selena Gomez's response to a viral TikTok about her personal life has divided fans, here's how she reacted.

Selena Gomez caught wind of a viral video sweeping TikTok which commented not only on her body but her dating history, she took it upon herself to respond.

The TikTok was titled "The reason why Selena is always skinny when she dates Justin" and it quickly racked up over 4 million views on the platform.

The video showed a compilation of paparazzi shots of Selena, allegedly taken throughout different stages of her highly-publicised relationship throughout the 2010s.

Selena left one simple comment under the post, making a statement with just a sad face emoji.

Selena Gomez reacted to the video about her body.

Comments soon came pouring in as fans tried to deduce what the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer's reply meant.

Users were divided as to whether Selena had taken offence to the video, with many leaping to her defence, one wrote: "Maybe she’s upset you guys are constantly bringing up her body changing over the years."

The fan continued: "She has a right to react to her OWN life. either way she’s [fire emoji]."

Another TikTokker replied: "Everyone is commenting their own interpretation of what Selena’s [sad face emoji] means. To me, it’s straight and simple- she AGREES with what you are saying."

The speculative video about Selena's personal life comes a month after the release of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind and Me, which gave fans a rare and intimate look into the star's world.

Selena Gomez reacted to the video.

A team of cameras followed Selena and documented her life over the past six years, which showed her struggles with health, mental well-being, and how she coped with her very public split from Justin Bieber.

Selena revealed in My Mind and Me that she felt “haunted” by a past relationship and how it unfolded so publicly.

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she said in the Apple TV+ project.

She went on to call the split “the best thing that ever happened” to her, saying that it "needed to happen".

