Dua Lipa Graced The Jingle Bell Ball Stage With A Medley Of Hits

11 December 2022, 20:52

Dua Lipa delivered a show-stopping performance at Capital's JBB
Dua Lipa delivered a show-stopping performance at Capital's JBB. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard wasn’t complete without Dua Lipa’s incredible performance.

Dua Lipa returned to The O2 to treat us all to a spellbinding performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Fresh off the back of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour, the ‘Levitating’ songstress put the magic into the Sunday night of #CapitalJBB with a medley of her biggest hits from 'Physical' to 'New Rules'.

Fans throughout the arena were singing along to every word as Dua had us all captivated with her performance.

And of course, she even had the most incredible outfit to perform in, leaving us all in awe.

Dua Lipa looked drop-dead gorgeous during her opening set
Dua Lipa looked drop-dead gorgeous during her opening set. Picture: Shutterstock

Dua’s incredible set consisted of the following tracks:

  • 'Physical'
  • 'New Rules'
  • 'One Kiss'
  • 'Hallucinate'
  • 'Cold Heart'
  • 'Levitating'
  • 'Don’t Start Now'

Watch Dua Lipa’s performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard above.

Sunday night was full of treats from other stars too, including Aitch, Becky Hill, Joel Corry and an electric set from the one and only DJ Tiësto.

Dua Lipa and her crew wowed the crowds with their dance breaks
Dua Lipa and her crew wowed the crowds with their dance breaks. Picture: Shutterstock
