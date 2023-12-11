All The Nostalgia That Hit Us At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: From S Club & Busted To Take That

Busted, S Club and Take That supplied all the nostalgia at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 was full of nostalgic moments with the likes of S Club, Busted and Take That performing a medley of old school hits!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 was the ultimate trip down memory lane thanks to the star-studded line-up bringing back the *best* nostalgia from our playlists.

We were truly treated to an old school anthem party with the likes of S Club, Busted and Take That performing across the weekend at The O2 - and we're still re-living every second!

Each of the stars brought their 90s and 00s vibes to the UK's biggest Christmas party, giving the whole family a weekend to remember.

Keep scrolling for some of the highlights...

Busted

Busted at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Night one of #CapitalJBB saw one of our fave early 2000s boy band - Busted - grace the stage at The O2!

Hitting us with their hit bops like 'What I Go To School For' and 'Year 3000' to 'Air Hostess' and a cover of Hanson's 'Mmm Bop', each performance had the crowd on their feet singing along to every word!

Busted - Year 3000 (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

S Club

S Club at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Nostalgia took over JBB in the form of S Club as the legendary British group took to the stage for a medley of their biggest bangers including 'S Club Party', 'Reach' and 'Bring It All Back'.

Floods of ballers were beaming from ear to ear as they sung along to all the tracks from their childhood - and it was the most wholesome moment!

S Club - Reach (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

Take That

Take That at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Just before Take That headed to the stage to close the show on Sunday night of JBB, floods of screams filled The O2 arena as fans everywhere geared up to the iconic boy band's Capital JBB debut.

It's safe to say no one was disappointed as the trio belted out their biggest hits on stage, from 'Greatest Day' and 'Relight My Fire' to 'Back For Good'.

It's been a nostalgic weekend to say the least - you can catch all the performances from the weekend right here!

Take That - Rule the World (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023)

