Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2023 Line-Up

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 returns on 9th and 10th December. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

We've started announcing the line-up for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023 – and you don't want to miss this!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The UK's biggest Christmas party is back for 2023 and Capital Breakfast hosts Roman Kemp, Chris Stark and Sian Welby have announced the incredible line-up for Saturday 9th December, including Alicia Keys, Busted, Tom Grennan and Becky Hill.

To find out who's on the line-up for day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp tomorrow from 7am!

#CapitalJBB returns to The O2 on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December, where we'll count down to Christmas with the world's hottest hit music stars. There's only a few weeks to go!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is the only event where the world's biggest artists share one stage and we've got another sensational show planned for you, our Capital listeners.

Here's who's on the line-up for this year's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023: Saturday line-up. Picture: Global

Saturday:

Tate McRae

Tate McRae is performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023. Picture: Global

Tate McRae is joining us for her first #CapitalJBB!

You’ve seen her all over TikTok, you’ve heard her dominate the charts and now it’s time for Tate to take over The O2 at the UK’s biggest Christmas party as she rounds off an incredible 2023.

Nathan Dawe

Nathan Dawe is on the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 line-up. Picture: Global

Nathan Dawe will be taking over the decks at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for the second year running.

You know him for songs like ‘No Time For Tears’ and ’21 Reasons’ and now it’s time to dance and sing along at The O2.

Busted

Busted are joining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023. Picture: Global

Noughties legends Busted are coming to party with us this December! We can’t quite believe it either.

After celebrating their 20-year anniversary with a reunion tour, James Bourne, Charlie Simpson and Matt Willis will be part of our sensational line-up on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th December for all the nostalgia we need at Christmas. Are you ready to scream ‘Year 3000’?!

Becky Hill

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023: Becky Hill is on our epic line-up. Picture: Global

Queen of vocal range Becky Hill is returning for her third Jingle Bell Ball!

Becky’s stage presence is like no other – this star knows how to get a crowd hyped.

ArrDee

ArrDee is returning for his second #CapitalJBB after making his Ball. Picture: Global

After another epic year, ArrDee is returning for his second #CapitalJBB after making his Ball debut in 2021.

Another energetic performer, we just had to have ArrDee on our huge line-up.

Jax Jones

Jax Jones is joining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Global

Jax Jones is returning for his third #CapitalJBB! King of the DJ decks, Jax had some pretty big songs out this year, like ‘Me and My Guitar’ and ‘Whistle’ and we can’t wait to hear what he drops at this year’s party.

We hope you’re ready to dance!

Leigh-Anne

Leigh-Anne is joining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023. Picture: Global

After kicking off her solo chapter with us at Capital Up Close presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade, it was only right Leigh-Anne joined us for #CapitalJBB.

It’ll be her first concert in front of thousands as a solo artist since Little Mix disbanded in 2022.

Tom Grennan

Tom Grennan joins #CapitalJBB 2023. Picture: Global

Tom is back for another #CapitalJBB and we’re so happy to have him!

As well as being a ballad king, Tom knows exactly how to get the crowd dancing.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys is joining Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023. Picture: Global

Performing at her first ever #CapitalJBB is the sensational, 15-time GRAMMY Award winner Alicia Keys!

You’ll know her songs like ‘If I Ain’t Got You’, ‘No One’ and ‘Empire State of Mind’ and we can’t wait to hear some of her iconic songs live at The O2.

To find out who's on the line-up for day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, make sure you're listening to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp tomorrow from 7am!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.