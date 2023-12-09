Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

9 December 2023, 20:25

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We've got you covered on all the backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 that you don't want to miss!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 has returned and we've been treated to a line-up like no other including the likes of Alicia Keys, Leigh-Anne, Busted, Raye, Rita Ora and many more, taking to The O2 stage this weekend!

Whether you're heading to The O2 to experience the UK's biggest Christmas party live in the flesh or live streaming the performances on Global Player, we've got you covered on all the backstage moments you don't want to miss.

Keep scrolling as we'll be taking you behind-the-scenes at The O2, from all the star-studded run-ins, dressing room glimpses and much more!

  1. Have you ever seen a more special personalised dressing room?! Keys for Ms. Keys!

    Inside Alicia Keys' dressing room at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Inside Alicia Keys' dressing room at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Global

  2. A glimpse at the magic happening backstage with Sonny Jay!

    Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Global

  3. Staring at Busted's dressing room feels like we're in the Year 3000!

    Busted's dressing room at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Busted's dressing room at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Global

  4. There were beauty treatments galore backstage

    Beauty treatments backstage at JBB
    Beauty treatments backstage at JBB. Picture: Global

  5. Sian Welby was getting the A-list treatment as she got ready to host JBB!

    Sian Welby getting ready for Capital's JBB
    Sian Welby getting ready for Capital's JBB. Picture: Global

  6. The special effects team have got all the visuals for JBB sorted

    The visual team backstage at JBB
    The visual team backstage at JBB. Picture: Global

  7. Backstage interviews with ArrDee have taken a 'cheer-y' turn

    Capital Breakfast interviewed ArrDee backstage at JBB
    Capital Breakfast interviewed ArrDee backstage at JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. A wholesome moment backstage with Sian Welby and Leigh-Anne!

    Leigh-Anne and Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Leigh-Anne and Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Nothing to see here - just Snowman Kemp doing interviews backstage!

    Roman Kemp backstage at JBB
    Roman Kemp backstage at JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

