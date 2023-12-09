Your AAA Pass To All The Best Backstage Moments At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

All the backstage gems at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

We've got you covered on all the backstage moments at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 that you don't want to miss!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 has returned and we've been treated to a line-up like no other including the likes of Alicia Keys, Leigh-Anne, Busted, Raye, Rita Ora and many more, taking to The O2 stage this weekend!

Whether you're heading to The O2 to experience the UK's biggest Christmas party live in the flesh or live streaming the performances on Global Player, we've got you covered on all the backstage moments you don't want to miss.

Keep scrolling as we'll be taking you behind-the-scenes at The O2, from all the star-studded run-ins, dressing room glimpses and much more!

Have you ever seen a more special personalised dressing room?! Keys for Ms. Keys! Inside Alicia Keys' dressing room at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Global A glimpse at the magic happening backstage with Sonny Jay! Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Global Staring at Busted's dressing room feels like we're in the Year 3000! Busted's dressing room at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Global There were beauty treatments galore backstage Beauty treatments backstage at JBB. Picture: Global Sian Welby was getting the A-list treatment as she got ready to host JBB! Sian Welby getting ready for Capital's JBB. Picture: Global The special effects team have got all the visuals for JBB sorted The visual team backstage at JBB. Picture: Global Backstage interviews with ArrDee have taken a 'cheer-y' turn Capital Breakfast interviewed ArrDee backstage at JBB. Picture: Shutterstock A wholesome moment backstage with Sian Welby and Leigh-Anne! Leigh-Anne and Sian Welby at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Nothing to see here - just Snowman Kemp doing interviews backstage! Roman Kemp backstage at JBB. Picture: Shutterstock

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!