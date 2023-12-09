Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Dazzling Saturday Night Red Carpet Looks
9 December 2023, 18:21 | Updated: 9 December 2023, 21:27
The red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 saw a star-studded array of artists dressed to the nines from Leigh-Anne and Busted to Jax Jones and Becky Hill!
Would it really be Capital's Jingle Bell Ball without stars stepping on the red carpet in their *dreamiest* looks?!
Capital's JBB with Barclaycard 2023 has an impressive line-up and an even more impressive slay from the artists who strutted their stuff on the red carpet before taking to the stage at The O2.
From ArrDee and Jax Jones to Busted and Becky Hill, each of the artists came dressed to impress for Saturday night's JBB - keep scrolling for all the stunning outfits!
Leigh-Anne was the lady of the moment in her dazzling mesh dress!
Becky Hill channelled a festive red tone for her red carpet appearance
Roman, Sian and Chris came dressed to the nines!
Kem Cetinay looked dapper in a black and white 'fit on the red carpet
ArrDee kept it fresh on the JBB red carpet!
Busted brought fashion to another level at #CapitalJBB!
Kemi Rodgers was the main character in her glittery green 'fit!
Niall Gray was all smiles on the red carpet!
Jax Jones completed his 'fit with a festive green fluffy hat!
Talia Storm came through with the elegant vibe at #CapitalJBB
Will Manning came to slaaaay with his red carpet 'fit
MistaJam brought the colourful vibes to #CapitalJBB
Lydia Rodford was giving double denim queen on the red carpet!
Alicia Keys blessed us all with a red 'fit & matching red lip to match the red carpet!
Tate McRae rocked a purple number on the red carpet and looked dreamy!
Rio Fredrika was a checkered dream on the red carpet!
Aimee Vivian arrived in a stunning white number!
Sonny Jay looked as stylish as ever on the red carpet
Jimmy Hill was servingggg at Capital's JBB!
