9 December 2023, 18:21 | Updated: 9 December 2023, 21:27

The red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 saw a star-studded array of artists dressed to the nines from Leigh-Anne and Busted to Jax Jones and Becky Hill!

Would it really be Capital's Jingle Bell Ball without stars stepping on the red carpet in their *dreamiest* looks?!

Capital's JBB with Barclaycard 2023 has an impressive line-up and an even more impressive slay from the artists who strutted their stuff on the red carpet before taking to the stage at The O2.

From ArrDee and Jax Jones to Busted and Becky Hill, each of the artists came dressed to impress for Saturday night's JBB - keep scrolling for all the stunning outfits!

  1. Leigh-Anne was the lady of the moment in her dazzling mesh dress!

    Leigh-Anne at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Leigh-Anne at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  2. Becky Hill channelled a festive red tone for her red carpet appearance

    Becky Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Becky Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  3. Roman, Sian and Chris came dressed to the nines!

    Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  4. Kem Cetinay looked dapper in a black and white 'fit on the red carpet

    Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  5. ArrDee kept it fresh on the JBB red carpet!

    ArrDee at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    ArrDee at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  6. Busted brought fashion to another level at #CapitalJBB!

    Busted at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Busted at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  7. Kemi Rodgers was the main character in her glittery green 'fit!

    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  8. Niall Gray was all smiles on the red carpet!

    Niall Gray at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Niall Gray at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  9. Jax Jones completed his 'fit with a festive green fluffy hat!

    Jax Jones at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Jax Jones at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  10. Talia Storm came through with the elegant vibe at #CapitalJBB

    Talia Storm at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Talia Storm at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  11. Will Manning came to slaaaay with his red carpet 'fit

    Will Manning at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Will Manning at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  12. MistaJam brought the colourful vibes to #CapitalJBB

    MistaJam at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    MistaJam at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  13. Lydia Rodford was giving double denim queen on the red carpet!

    Lydia Rodford at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Lydia Rodford at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  14. Alicia Keys blessed us all with a red 'fit & matching red lip to match the red carpet!

    Alicia Keys at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Alicia Keys at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  15. Tate McRae rocked a purple number on the red carpet and looked dreamy!

    Tate McRae at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Tate McRae at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  16. Rio Fredrika was a checkered dream on the red carpet!

    Rio Fredrika at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Rio Fredrika at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  17. Aimee Vivian arrived in a stunning white number!

    Aimee Vivian at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Aimee Vivian at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  18. Sonny Jay looked as stylish as ever on the red carpet

    Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

  19. Jimmy Hill was servingggg at Capital's JBB!

    Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
    Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

