Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Dazzling Saturday Night Red Carpet Looks

All the jaw-dropping looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

The red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 saw a star-studded array of artists dressed to the nines from Leigh-Anne and Busted to Jax Jones and Becky Hill!

Would it really be Capital's Jingle Bell Ball without stars stepping on the red carpet in their *dreamiest* looks?!

Capital's JBB with Barclaycard 2023 has an impressive line-up and an even more impressive slay from the artists who strutted their stuff on the red carpet before taking to the stage at The O2.

From ArrDee and Jax Jones to Busted and Becky Hill, each of the artists came dressed to impress for Saturday night's JBB - keep scrolling for all the stunning outfits!

Leigh-Anne was the lady of the moment in her dazzling mesh dress! Leigh-Anne at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Becky Hill channelled a festive red tone for her red carpet appearance Becky Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Roman, Sian and Chris came dressed to the nines! Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Kem Cetinay looked dapper in a black and white 'fit on the red carpet Kem Cetinay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock ArrDee kept it fresh on the JBB red carpet! ArrDee at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Busted brought fashion to another level at #CapitalJBB! Busted at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Kemi Rodgers was the main character in her glittery green 'fit! Kemi Rodgers at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Niall Gray was all smiles on the red carpet! Niall Gray at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Jax Jones completed his 'fit with a festive green fluffy hat! Jax Jones at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Talia Storm came through with the elegant vibe at #CapitalJBB Talia Storm at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Will Manning came to slaaaay with his red carpet 'fit Will Manning at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock MistaJam brought the colourful vibes to #CapitalJBB MistaJam at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Lydia Rodford was giving double denim queen on the red carpet! Lydia Rodford at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Alicia Keys blessed us all with a red 'fit & matching red lip to match the red carpet! Alicia Keys at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Tate McRae rocked a purple number on the red carpet and looked dreamy! Tate McRae at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Rio Fredrika was a checkered dream on the red carpet! Rio Fredrika at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Aimee Vivian arrived in a stunning white number! Aimee Vivian at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Sonny Jay looked as stylish as ever on the red carpet Sonny Jay at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock Jimmy Hill was servingggg at Capital's JBB! Jimmy Hill at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

