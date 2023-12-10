Alicia Keys Blew The Crowd Away With Her First-Ever Capital Jingle Bell Ball Performance

10 December 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 18:34

Alicia Keys gave an electric performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Alicia Keys gave an electric performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

By Hayley Habbouchi

Alicia Keys made her debut at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023 and she delivered the most *magical* performance!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alicia Keys AKA queeeen of the keys blessed us with her very first performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023!

The songstress is known for having a plethora of hit songs under her belt and she made sure to deliver all the crowd-pleasers as she closed the show at the UK's biggest Christmas party.

From 'Fallin' to 'Girl on Fire' and 'You Don't Know My Name', Alicia served vocals on vocals throughout her spellbinding set - and we've got all the highlights for you below!

Alicia Keys lit up the crowd at The O2
Alicia Keys lit up the crowd at The O2. Picture: Shutterstock

Kicking off her set with her breakthrough single 'Fallin'', all 16,000 ballers were in awe of Alicia's melodic R&B range - as were we!

It wasn't long before she took it to her pop hits with anthems like 'Girl on Fire', 'No One' and 'Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart', making everyone get out of their seats and sing along.

Alicia took to the stage in a stunning outfit - she wore a glittery red co-ord with a matching red lip to bring the festive vibes to the stage and it was the cherry on top of her performance!

Alicia Keys at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
Alicia Keys at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock
Alicia Keys backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023
Alicia Keys backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023. Picture: Shutterstock

Alicia Keys - Lifeline (Live at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023, Night One)

Alicia Key's Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2023 setlist:

  • 'Fallin'
  • 'Girl on Fire'
  • 'No One'
  • 'Try Sleeping With A Broken Heart'
  • 'You Don't Know My Name'
  • 'Lifeline'
  • 'If I Ain't Got You'
  • 'Empire State Of Mind'

Check out all of the #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Videos

