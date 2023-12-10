Zara Larsson Puts On A Spectacular Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Zara Larsson blew us away with her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performance. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Yet again, Zara Larsson wowed us with her Jingle Bell Ball performance. Here are all the best moments we want to relive.

Swedish beauty Zara Larsson was a dream up on The O2, London stage. This isn't her first rodeo, she has joined us for past Jingle Bell Balls but the levels of excellence that she brought to this year's show were unmatched.

Zara was one of the incredible artists, alongside the likes of Alicia Keys and Take That, who graced The O2 stage for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

She opened her set singing the hit 'Can't Tame Her' and those vocals were absolutely flawless. Belting out her tunes to the wonderful crowd of 16,000 ballers, Zara dazzled across the stage with her talented team of dancers.

Zara Larsson gives her all at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Her effortlessly fabulous performance continued as she sang 'Never Forget You' and 'Symphony'.

The O2, London lit up as she laid out all of her best dance moves - the energy was electric.

The pure melodies of Zara's 2015 hit 'Lush Life' never get old. We adored hearing her sing one of our ultimate faves at the UK's biggest Christmas party.

We wish we were this Jingle Bell Baller getting a hi-five from Zara! Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Before the show, Zara took to the Jingle Bell Ball's red carpet where she bumped into her fellow Baller RAYE. The pair shared the most adorable moment, giving each other a big ol' hug and posing for a pic. Wow, we just love to see girls supporting girls!

On the red carpet she sported a super fun snake print dress, which she changed out of for her onstage performance. While putting on a show, she donned a sparkly white fit - like a real Christmas angel.

Zara shared an adorable red carpet moment with Raye before her performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Zara Larsson's set list at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023:

Can't Tame Her

Never Forget You

On My Love

Symphony

Lush Life

Zara told us she loved performing her set so much that she basically had to be dragged off stage!

