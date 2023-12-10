Zara Larsson Puts On A Spectacular Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

10 December 2023, 22:09 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 23:03

Zara Larsson blew us away with her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performance
Zara Larsson blew us away with her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performance. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Yet again, Zara Larsson wowed us with her Jingle Bell Ball performance. Here are all the best moments we want to relive.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Swedish beauty Zara Larsson was a dream up on The O2, London stage. This isn't her first rodeo, she has joined us for past Jingle Bell Balls but the levels of excellence that she brought to this year's show were unmatched.

Watch all the #CapitalJBB 2023 highlights on Global Player

Zara was one of the incredible artists, alongside the likes of Alicia Keys and Take That, who graced The O2 stage for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

She opened her set singing the hit 'Can't Tame Her' and those vocals were absolutely flawless. Belting out her tunes to the wonderful crowd of 16,000 ballers, Zara dazzled across the stage with her talented team of dancers.

Zara Larsson gives her all at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Zara Larsson gives her all at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Her effortlessly fabulous performance continued as she sang 'Never Forget You' and 'Symphony'.

The O2, London lit up as she laid out all of her best dance moves - the energy was electric.

The pure melodies of Zara's 2015 hit 'Lush Life' never get old. We adored hearing her sing one of our ultimate faves at the UK's biggest Christmas party.

We wish we were this Jingle Bell Baller getting a hi-five from Zara!
We wish we were this Jingle Bell Baller getting a hi-five from Zara! Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Before the show, Zara took to the Jingle Bell Ball's red carpet where she bumped into her fellow Baller RAYE. The pair shared the most adorable moment, giving each other a big ol' hug and posing for a pic. Wow, we just love to see girls supporting girls!

On the red carpet she sported a super fun snake print dress, which she changed out of for her onstage performance. While putting on a show, she donned a sparkly white fit - like a real Christmas angel.

Zara shared an adorable red carpet moment with Raye before her performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Zara shared an adorable red carpet moment with Raye before her performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Zara Larsson's set list at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023:

  • Can't Tame Her
  • Never Forget You
  • On My Love
  • Symphony
  • Lush Life

Zara told us she loved performing her set so much that she basically had to be dragged off stage!

Check out all of Zara Larsson's #CapitalJBB interviews, backstage moments and performances on Global Player!

More News

See more More News

Busted, S Club and Take That supplied all the nostalgia at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

All The Nostalgia That Hit Us At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: From S Club & Busted To Take That

Here's who won I'm A Celeb 2023

Who Is The Winner Of I'm A Celebrity 2023?

The best Sunday night looks from Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2023: All The Sunday Night Slays On The Red Carpet

Alicia Keys gave an electric performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Alicia Keys Blew The Crowd Away With Her First-Ever Capital Jingle Bell Ball Performance

All of Capital's Jingle Bell with Barclaycard performances A-Z

A-Z Of Every Unforgettable Performance At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard

Tate McRae's performance was absolute fire

Tate McRae Dances Through Her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits