Ariana Grande, Normani & Nicki Minaj Team Up For Charlie's Angel Soundtrack 'Bad To You'

14 October 2019, 17:21 | Updated: 14 October 2019, 17:31

Ariana Grande, Normani & Nicki Minaj dropping 'Bad To You'.
Ariana Grande has joined forces with Normani and Nicki Minaj, to release a track for the Charlie’s Angels reboot.

Ariana Grande is teaming up with Normani and Nicki Minaj for a Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, called ‘Bad To You’, and we are so excited to hear it!

This follows Ari’s hit collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’, which dropped in September.

Ariana Grande Responds To Fans Who Called The Crowd 'Weak' At Sweetener Show

The 26-year-old ‘7 rings’ singer, who is currently on her ‘Sweetener’ Tour, released the track list for the movie on social media showing 11 tracks, and fans are stanning over the trio’s first song together.

‘Bad To You’, which will drop on November 1st, is also the name of the rumoured collab between Ari and Dua Lipa, and fans are now wondering if this is the same hit we never got a chance to hear.

Last year, Dua explained on Watch What Happens Live that the hit they recorded never dropped due to their busy schedules interfering with the release.

She said: “I love Ari, I love everything she does. But the timing wasn’t quite right.”

Ariana, who is executive producing the album, will feature on a whopping five songs in total, on the epic track list.

This won’t be the first time the ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker is joining forces with rapper Nicki Minaj, after a number of hits together, including ‘Side To Side’ and ‘Bang Bang’, featuring Jessie J.

Fans are excited to see the former Fifth Harmony member join the pop princesses, following her stunning performance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in September.

After Nicki recently announced that she was retiring from music, one fan read: “Ariana told Nicki she not letting her retire without getting one more song sksksjsjbehe.”

“We ARE ready for Nickiana & Normani collab #CharliesAngels#BadToYou,” another added.

So are we!

