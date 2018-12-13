Dua Lipa Explains Why Ariana Grande Collaboration Won't Be Released

Dua Lipa has revealed a collaboration between her and Ariana Grande has been made but it won't be released any time soon.

Dua Lipa has revealed that her and Ariana Grande have linked up and made a tune together but we're not going to get to hear it any time soon, as they have no plans to release it.

Dua Lipa reveals that her collaboration with Ariana Grande titled, “Bad To You” might never be released.💔 pic.twitter.com/XIIuJnQILd — christine (@grandeclash) December 13, 2018

Being grilled on Watch What Happens Live, Dua said about the song they recorded back in January: “I love Ari, I love everything she does. But the timing wasn’t quite right.”

The track is titled 'Bad To You' and the singer went on to explain that busy schedules meant neither singer was able to go back and finish their parts for the potential collab.

Naturally, this information upsets us a lot because the never-to-be-heard song is bound to be a banger, and both artists have had collabs with huge names this year such as Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris and Mark Ronson.

However, not all hope is is lost, and Dua finished by teasing they may still work together: "Maybe in the future, we will get to do something together.”

