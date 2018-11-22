This Morning Viewers Won Over By Dua Lipa's 'Hunky' Chef Boyfriend Isaac Carew

Isaac Carew made his 'This Morning' TV debut and viewers were won over by the 'hunky' chef who revealed girlfriend Dua Lipa is an 'amazing' cook.

Dua Lipa's boyfriend, professional chef and model Isaac Carew made his debut on This Morning, and viewers were slightly distracted from the meal he was preparing as they were too busy wondering just who the new, 'hunky' chef was.

So anyone know what Isaac Carew just cooked? Because it looks from my timeline that no-one was watching the food! #Isaaccarew — Caroline Claydon (@teenyrainbow) November 22, 2018

In the cooking segment, Isaac showed viewers how to make a warming pumpkin soup with parsley scones from scratch, but as viewers flooded Twitter asking where this mysteriously 'hot' chef had come from, it seemed no one had the food at the forefront of their mind.

Definitely here for Isaac Carew chopping lemongrass on This Morning 😍🤤 — Sarah Packer (@Sarah_EmilyP) November 22, 2018

Omg how beautiful is Isaac Carew on this morning 😍 — Sarah Lou (@sarahfabri1) November 22, 2018

Philip Scofield then asked if his girlfriend, Dua Lipa was any good as a chef, to which Isaac revealed that she's an 'amazing cook'.

He continued on to reveal the pair take it in turns to cook, to which Rochelle Hulmes exclaimed "what a couple' and people on Twitter definitely agreed that he's a catch.

Isaac has modelled for names such as Hermès and Topshop, but also has his own incredibly popular food blog 'Dirty Dishes', a YouTube channel, cook book and pop up restaurants, and now it seems, a shot at being a TV chef?!

Did someone say power couple that eat really good food they've cooked for each other? Not jealous at all.

