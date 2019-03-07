Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend Isaac Carew And How Long Has He Dated The 'Swan Song' Singer?

7 March 2019, 17:00

Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew

Dua Lipa is one of the hottest artists right now, so it makes sense that people are curious about her boyfriend and who she's dating, including her current boyfriend Isaac Carew. Here's everything we know about Dua's current relationship status...

Like you, we absolutely love us some Dua Lipa. Whether she's owning it on stage performing one of her incredible hits like 'One Kiss' or bossing it on Instagram rocking the coolest outfits, she's a winner.

Given how amazing she is (plus she's super gorgeous too), Dua always has her fair share of romantic hopefuls looking on, but what is going on with her relationship status right now, and who is her on-off boyfriend Isaac Carew? We've got you covered.

Who is Dua Lipa's boyfriend Isaac Carew?

 

Dua Lipa began dating celebrity chef and model Isaac Carew in 2015 and the pair were together for two years. They split in February 2017 and reports suggested that they ended on good terms, remaining friends after their split.

However, the pair appeared in public together looking very much like they're a couple in June 2018.

Things get more complicated, as Isaac was recently spotted getting extremely close to another girl in a nightclub, and to make matters worse, it was whilst Dua's hit with Calvin Harris 'One Kiss' played in the background!

The singer then tweeted this cryptic message about love in apparent retaliation.

Isaac is known for his popular YouTube channel 'Dirty Dishes' on which he created and prepared healthy dishes and easy-to-prepare recipes. After seeing his popularity rise, Isaac then launched his career as a model and has worked with brands such as Hermes and Moschino.

Then, Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew more than cleared up the fact they were back together, posting a series of Insta snaps from their trip to Ibiza.

Did Dua Lipa Date Calvin Harris?

 

During Dua Lipa's break with Isaac, she was linked with one of the hunkiest stars in the music industry. Calvin Harris collaborated with Dua on the hit single 'One Kiss', and it was claimed that the musical link up could have also been a romantic one.

A source at the time revealed, “Dua Lipa and [previous boyfriend] Isaac went separate ways and she’s moving on. She’s been working in the same circles as Calvin and is a big fan. He’s the collaboration she’s really wanted, although she’s had her eye on lots of big names."

One tabloid even revealed that Dua had claimed she was heading to LA and had a “specific song in mind for a specific person” but that she wanted to “create a relationship with them first”. So we'll have to wait and see what happens here!

Did Dua Lipa and Jack Whitehall date?

 

After presenting the BRIT Awards in February 2018, Jack Whitehall was romantically linked to Dua Lipa following reports of them getting close at an awards afterparty emerged.

Speaking about the party rendezvous, one source revealed, “There was no denying the chemistry between them. Jack was grinning from ear to ear as they chatted together and Dua clearly loved the attention."

The source added, “She couldn’t stop giggling as Jack nestled his head in her neck to give her a cheeky kiss. Dua kept rubbing her body against his as they closely danced together – with the pair even holding hands.” Sounds like this was all rumours though.

Who is Dua Lipa's ex Paul Klein? 

As a member of American band LANY, Paul Klein and Dua Lipa appeared to connect over their love of music, but the couple only ended up dating for 5 months at the end of 2017.

Dua and Paul reportedly got together after meeting at a British Summertime Gig in London's Hyde Park and quickly began dating, spending Christmas 2017 with each other.

Following their split, it was reported that Dua was back in touch with her previous boyfriend Isaac Carew and a source told one tabloid, “Dua and Paul had a really good time together but things just didn’t work out. The break-up has brought back memories of Isaac, who she split with this time last year."

They went on to add, “She has been messaging him again but she has been out of the country for the last few weeks so they haven’t seen each other.” All of this had fans upset that she was breaking her own 'New Rules about exes!

