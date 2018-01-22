Dua Lipa Might Have Broken Her Own Rules About Texting Exes & Fans Aren’t Happy

22 January 2018, 14:28

Dua Lipa and Isaac Crews

Dua Lipa is reportedly a single pringle once again...

Dua Lipa and her rockstar boyfriend Paul Klein have reportedly called it quits and the 'New Rules' singer is apparently already texting her ex, chef Isaac Carew, and people are not impressed.

Texting an ex is nothing abnormal, let’s face it, rebounds are real. However, some fans think it’s a bit rich of Dua considering her hit single New Rules is about doing everything in your power to NOT talk to or get back with an ex. 

A source told a tabloid: "Dua and Paul had a really good time together but things just didn’t work out.

"She is very positive about the situation though and has been pouring her emotions into her new album, which she has been writing in Jamaica and Los Angeles.

"The break-up has brought back memories of Isaac, who she split with this time last year."

 

A post shared by ISAAC CAREW (@isaaccarew) onDec 28, 2017 at 2:09am PST

"She has been messaging him again but she has been out of the country for the last few weeks so they haven’t seen each other."

If these reports are true, some of Dua's fans are not impressed. One person tweeted: “DUA LIPA JUST GOT WITH HER EX-BOYFRIEND. SOMEONE FORGOT ABOUT THE DAMN RULES" while another quipped: “p**sed off that dua lipa can’t even follow her own rules smh.”

 

Of course some loyal fans were quick to jump to the 22-year old’s defence arguing that it’s her life her rules. Which is fair enough.

Meanwhile, Dua hasn’t confirmed or denied the news yet but the last post on Instagram of her and Paul together was shared on his page on New Year's Day.

 

2017 yea see ya in 2018

A post shared by paul klein (@pauljasonklein) onDec 31, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

Here's hoping these two don't keep us in the dark for too long.

Seeing as Dua clearly doesn't give a f*** about her New Rules, now's definitely the best time to watch her IDGAF music video...

Visit the site