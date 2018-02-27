9 Dua Lipa GIFs That Perfectly Sum Up The Stages Of Your Ex Texting You

27 February 2018, 13:56

Billboard Mastercard present a night with Dua Lipa

1) Don't pick up the phone.

Dua Lipa is the hero we didn't know we needed until now. After creating the power-anthems of the past couple of years, we're crowning the 'Hotter Than Hell' singer as QUEEN of the Clapback.

Now that we're done with the positives, one thing we don't like is our exes trying to get back in touch with us.

> Which Of These Dua Lipa New Rules Would You Rather Break?

If you need some help for pieing off the lads and ladies you want out of your life, the sassiest woman to have ever graced this planet, Dua Lipa, is here to help, with the stages you'll 100% go through when your ex texts you.

1) You're chillin' out maxin', relaxin' all cool.

Dua Lipa GIF

2) Then you see it - a notification saying your ex has messaged you.

Dua Lipa GIF

3) Which kinda makes you feel like... BA-BYE.

Dua Lipa GIF

> 10 Times Dua Lipa Did Not Give A F & It Was Brilliant

4) They message you saying they miss you, which is like a swift kick to the feels.

Dua Lipa GIF

5) I mean, could it hurt that much to text them back?

Dua Lipa GIF

6) OFC IT COULD. And that is why your squad will stop you from doing that at all costs.

Dua Lipa GIF

7) You'd be legit crazy to even look in their direction again.

Dua Lipa GIF

> Download Our App Now, For Everything Dua Lipa-y!

8) What was you even thinking? LOL. *deletes their number for good*.

Dua Lipa GIF

9) After all, you're a damm queen/king.

Dua Lipa GIF

And for the ultimate break-up anthem, we present to you Dua's 'New Rules'...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

iPhone cold weather

These Simple Tips Will Keep Your Phone Alive During The Cold Weather

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  2. 2
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  3. 3
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  4. 4
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  5. 5
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne Marie
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    Weeknd, The And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  10. 10
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  11. 11
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  12. 12
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  13. 13
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  14. 14
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  15. 15
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  16. 16
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels) artwork
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  17. 17
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  18. 18
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G) artwork
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  19. 19
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  20. 20
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  21. 21
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  22. 22
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    I Know You (feat. Bastille) artwork
    I Know You (feat. Bastille)
    Craig David
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  27. 27
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  28. 28
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  29. 29
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  30. 30
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 1
    Stormzy
    itunes
  31. 31
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    Halsey, G-Eazy
    itunes
  32. 32
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s feat. Mabel
    itunes
  34. 34
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    P!nk
    itunes
  35. 35
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  36. 36
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    Rewrite the Stars artwork
    Rewrite the Stars
    Zac Efron & Zendaya
    itunes
  39. 39
    Castle On The Hill artwork
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag'n'Bone Man
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site