10 Times Dua Lipa Did Not Give A F & It Was Brilliant

20 February 2018, 15:16

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa just slays.

Dua Lipa is a bit of a badass and one of the artists killing the game right now. 

> Leigh-Anne's Confirmed Little Mix Are Releasing An Album In 2018 And We're So Hyped

With a catalogue of big tunes like 'New Rules,' 'Be The One' and 'Blow Your Mind', in a nod to her biggest and most recent single 'IDGAF' lets take a look at some of the times when Dua had no chill and was just an actual ledge.

1. When she fan-girled over Katy Perry

Katy Perry is a bae and if we ever met her we'd probably be fan-girling too, but Dua didn't care that she let her inner fangirl out when Katy turned up at her show in California. 

It was also even cuter that when Dua was 15 she performed on stage with the 'Roar' singer. 

 

2. The time she made some special Christmas 'New Rules' for a fan when they asked her if she had any rules for not going bankrupt in December.

And she didn't hold back. Responding to the tweet, she said: "Throw away your calendar, Break up with him so it’s one less gift" and "Marry the grinch."

Dua Lipa

 

Brilliant.

 

3. That day when she brought out pizza for fans that were waiting for her outside her show in Amsterdam like an actual queen. 

A crowd gathered outside of Dua Lipa's performance in Amsterdam last year November and being the absolute hun that she is, she did the most noble, beautiful things you'll ever see.

She gave her fans free pizza because pizza makes a lot of things better.  

4. The time when she was an ultimate diva and requested a chocolate cake backstage, because erm why not? Give us all the cake, please and thank you.

Picture: Giphy

5. The moment when Dua became the youngest female artist to hit one billion views on a music video for her hit single 'New Rules' 

What an actual G. 

Talking about the surreal moment she found out, Dua wrote: "I picked up the phone and found out I am the youngest female artist to hit 1 BILLION views on a music video #newrules WHAAAAA!!! @youtubemusic."

Can we talk about how cute baby Dua was, please?

> Download Our App Now For All Of That Dua Lipa Goodness...

6. Let's not forget that she also got 100 million views on her 'IDGAF' music video in just a month

Picture: Giphy

7. This one was rumoured but either way it's proof that Dua's a rule breaker. When she broke up with her ex, Paul Klein, rumours started swirling about her "texting" her ex, chef Isaac Carew which means she broke her own 'New Rules.'

We like a rebel to be fair. 

8. When she owned the Brits by recording the most nominations ever for a female solo artist

Picture: Giphy

9. She was told she couldn’t sing by a teacher in school as a kid because she couldn’t sing the high notes and now look at her, breaking records left right and centre

Recalling the incident in an interview, she said: "Oh mate, it was the worst. It was because I couldn't sing the high notes and the teacher was like, 'Yeah you can't sing…' I was absolutely heartbroken. I remember going home and telling my parents. It's so mean when you tell a child they can't sing. What the f***!"

10. When she fan-girled over Sadiq Khan after he came to one of her shows with his family and posted this cute pic of them

Dua Lipa and Sadiq Khan

Picture: Instagram

If like us you can't get enough of Dua, here's a throwback to the time she performed 'New Rules' at our 2017 Jingle Bell Ball...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jay-Z bill

6 Outrageously Expensive Celebrity Receipts That Will Make Your Eyes Water

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    These Days artwork
    These Days
    Rudimental, Jess Glynne & Macklemore
    itunes
  2. 2
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed") artwork
    For You (From "Fifty Shades Freed")
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  4. 4
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  5. 5
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  6. 6
    Breathe artwork
    Breathe
    Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  7. 7
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  8. 8
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  9. 9
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne Marie
    itunes
  10. 10
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  11. 11
    Pray For Me artwork
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd feat. Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  12. 12
    Finesse (Remix) artwork
    Finesse (Remix)
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B
    itunes
  13. 13
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Mabel feat. Not3s
    itunes
  15. 15
    Say Something artwork
    Say Something
    Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
    itunes
  16. 16
    Mine artwork
    Mine
    Bazzi
    itunes
  17. 17
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  18. 18
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  19. 19
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  20. 20
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello / Young Thug / Fifth...
    itunes
  21. 21
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  22. 22
    All The Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  23. 23
    Naked artwork
    Naked
    James Arthur
    itunes
  24. 24
    Barking artwork
    Barking
    Ramz
    itunes
  25. 25
    I Know You artwork
    I Know You
    Craig David feat. Bastille
    itunes
  26. 26
    Tip Toe artwork
    Tip Toe
    Jason Derulo feat. French Montana
    itunes
  27. 27
    17 artwork
    17
    MK
    itunes
  28. 28
    Him & I artwork
    Him & I
    G-Eazy feat. Halsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    My Lover artwork
    My Lover
    Not3s
    itunes
  30. 30
    Let You Down artwork
    Let You Down
    NF
    itunes
  31. 31
    Beautiful Trauma artwork
    Beautiful Trauma
    Pink
    itunes
  32. 32
    Wild Love artwork
    Wild Love
    James Bay
    itunes
  33. 33
    Nuh Ready Nuh Ready (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
    Calvin Harris
    itunes
  34. 34
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  35. 35
    Mad Love (feat. Becky G)
    Sean Paul & David Guetta
    itunes
  36. 36
    Capital Letters
    Hailee Steinfeld & BloodPop
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Greatest Show artwork
    The Greatest Show
    Zendaya, Zac Efron, The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  38. 38
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  39. 39
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2 artwork
    Blinded By Your Grace Part 2
    Stormzy feat. MNEK
    itunes
  40. 40
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site