Little Mix Are Secretly Recording A New Album & YAS!

As if the girls didn't slay enough with 'Glory Days' they're back for more!

Little Mix are arguably the biggest girl band in the world right now. Their latest album 'Glory Days' was huge, their music continuously sends the masses into meltdown and their live shows leave every fan wanting more.

So, when news broke that their is new music in the works, we couldn't handle those new album vibes we were all getting.

And it came from a source we didn't actually expect! Hitmaker and all-round pop starlet Raye dropped a bit of a bombshell when she told the Daily Star, "The Little Mix album, I've been writing for that."

The 'Decline' singer was in fact chatting about the increasingly male dominated music industry, stating, "I think it's really important that girls have started to support each other more, all becoming friends, and it's like a community. It's so important."

Adding that she wanted to see more 'all female collaborations'. Now THAT, is something we can get on board with!

The girls were in fact nominated for best 'British Video' at this year's BRITs as well as 'Best Single' however missed out on 'Best Album' as the they were just a little outside the cut-off date.

No doubt this upcoming fifth album will be topping all the nominations whenever it drops... at the end of the day, it's a brand new batch of Little Mix tunes, so you just know it's going to pop off!

