QUIZ: Which Of These Dua Lipa New Rules Would You Rather Break?

This could make or break your friendship.

Do you remember back in, like, 2014? Chances are, you weren't aware of a London-born artist named Dua Lipa.

But now the world abides to her iconic rules with every fibre in their beings.

> 15 Gorgeous Snaps That Prove Dua Lipa Is The Ultimate Fashion Icon Of Music Today

They're simple; don't pick up the phone, don't let him in, and don't be his friend. But that's not all there is to the girl-code, is there?

We're about to play the ultimate game of 'What Would You Rather?' to see if you're a real good mate or nah.

> If You're In Love With Dua Lipa, Then Our App's The Place To Be!

If you were a real mate, you'd help Dua Lipa escape from the blokes' loo...