Nicki Minaj Retires From Music To Dedicate Time To Her Family

6 September 2019, 08:43

Nicki Minaj retires from music
Nicki Minaj retires from music. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj posted a statement announcing her retirement from music, so she can spend more time with her family.

Nicki Minaj wrote to her 20.6 million Twitter followers, announcing that she would be retiring from music, asking her fan to "keep reppin" her.

The 'Bang Bang' rapper said this time would allow her to "have [her] family", and assured herself that her fans are still happy with her decision, regardless.

Sharing her love with her followers, Nicki wrote "To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me."

Nicki Mianj has topped the Official Big Top 40 three times, with the likes of 'Woman Like Me', which she sang with Little Mix, and 'Where Them Girls At', her collaboration with David Guetta.

During her career, she also headlined four tours between 2012 and 2019, and has starred in a series of films, including Ice Age: Continental Drift and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

