When Does Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Air? How To Watch The Amazon Prime TV Special

12 September 2019, 11:42

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show will stream on Amazon in September
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show will stream on Amazon in September. Picture: PA

Rih-Rih's televised fashion show will be streamed in over 200 countries on Amazon and the lingerie line is modelled by some extremely famous faces.

Rihanna is changing the fashion game forever with her latest Savage x Fenty fashion show, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime this month and is bursting with famous faces from Halsey, Normani, Bella & Gigi Hadid and many more.

Debuting the 31-year-old's fall/winter 2019 lingerie collection at New York fashion week, basically everyone present at the top secret show has confirmed the 'Work' singer put on a game-changing event that is filling the boots of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, since it was cancelled in 2019.

Here's How Many Concerts Your Favourite Artist Has Cancelled Over The Years

The show, which will stream in more than 200 countries on September 20th, is being described as a 'one-of-a-kind event, blending music, fashion and culture', and most importantly, features the superstar herself, on stage, dancing, and we couldn't be more excited- unless she announced new music was coming.

However, the singer pretty much confirmed, once again, there's no new tunes on the way for the foreseeable future, telling reporters at her show:

"Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry."

It's fine, we'll just be over here, waiting and weeping.

Rihanna dances at her Savage x Fenty New York fashion show
Rihanna dances at her Savage x Fenty New York fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

There are performances from names including Halsey, Normani, Big Sean, Migos and DJ Khaled, and the biggest names in fashion modelling the underwear, from her close pal Cara Delevingne, to the Hadid's, Slick Woods, Laverne Cox and Joan Smalls to name a few.

If you really can't wait for it to stream, it's available to purchase from the streaming site now, otherwise, start planning your viewing parties now, because it sounds like it's going to be epic.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna News

See more Rihanna News

Rihanna recently revealed she's been living in Londn

Inside Rihanna's Lavish London Home Worth £30m Where She's Been Secretly Living For Over A YEAR

Hot On Capital

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship timeline

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: The Señorita Singers' Friendship Turned Romance

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello clapped back at people criticising the way they kiss

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Kissing Video Sparks Some Hilarious Reactions On Twitter

Shawn Mendes

Amber Gill bags herself the biggest fashion deal of the 2019 Love Island bunch

Amber Gill Lands £1 Million MissPap Fashion Deal & Shuts Down Claims She's 'Done Nothing' Since Love Island

TV & Film

Jesy Nelson opened up about her depression following trolling

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Explains How You Can Seek Support, Following Depression

Little Mix

Shawn Mendes mocks those who criticised his kissing technique

WATCH: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Clap Back At Trolls Who Criticise Their Kissing With Hilarious Video

Shawn Mendes

There's a new selfie technique you'll soon be seeing on your feed

Apple Introduce Slofies – The Brand New Way You’ll BeApple Introduce Slofies – The Brand New Way You’ll Be Taking Selfies In 2020

News