When Does Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Fashion Show Air? How To Watch The Amazon Prime TV Special

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show will stream on Amazon in September. Picture: PA

Rih-Rih's televised fashion show will be streamed in over 200 countries on Amazon and the lingerie line is modelled by some extremely famous faces.

Rihanna is changing the fashion game forever with her latest Savage x Fenty fashion show, which will be streamed on Amazon Prime this month and is bursting with famous faces from Halsey, Normani, Bella & Gigi Hadid and many more.

Debuting the 31-year-old's fall/winter 2019 lingerie collection at New York fashion week, basically everyone present at the top secret show has confirmed the 'Work' singer put on a game-changing event that is filling the boots of The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, since it was cancelled in 2019.

The show, which will stream in more than 200 countries on September 20th, is being described as a 'one-of-a-kind event, blending music, fashion and culture', and most importantly, features the superstar herself, on stage, dancing, and we couldn't be more excited- unless she announced new music was coming.

However, the singer pretty much confirmed, once again, there's no new tunes on the way for the foreseeable future, telling reporters at her show:

"Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, make-up, or fashion. Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry."

It's fine, we'll just be over here, waiting and weeping.

Rihanna dances at her Savage x Fenty New York fashion show. Picture: Getty Images

There are performances from names including Halsey, Normani, Big Sean, Migos and DJ Khaled, and the biggest names in fashion modelling the underwear, from her close pal Cara Delevingne, to the Hadid's, Slick Woods, Laverne Cox and Joan Smalls to name a few.

If you really can't wait for it to stream, it's available to purchase from the streaming site now, otherwise, start planning your viewing parties now, because it sounds like it's going to be epic.

