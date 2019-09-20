Normani Leaves Fans Gobsmacked With Performance At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show
20 September 2019, 12:12 | Updated: 20 September 2019, 12:18
Normani stole the show at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show.
Normani was the star of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime.
The ‘Motivation’ singer stole the stage when she performed a dance routine to Sean Paul’s ‘Get Busy’, while sporting Riri’s new fall/winter 2019 lingerie collection.
WATCH: Halsey Praises Normani's Performances As "Unbelievable"
The former Fifth Harmony singer took to social media ahead of the show and said she felt 'beyond sexy' in her outfit.
She said: “Its happening !!!!!!!! stream this GREATNESS now on @amazonprimevideo and don’t forget to cop your fav @badgalriri designed @savagexfenty styles fresh awfff the runway!!!! safe to say I felt beyond sexxxxxy in mine.”
She was flooded with comments of praise from her friends and fans.
Model, Ebonee Davis, said: “My babyyyyy you killed it,” while actress, Julia Kelly, wrote: “I just passed out wow.”
A fan said: “WHOLE SHOW IS YOURS.”
“It’s your time baby, shine!!!,” another added.
Normani recently took to Instagram to thank Rihanna for including her in the show, saying: “Wow this was legit one of the most memorable nights of my entire existence.
“Thank you to the queen herself @badgalriri for allowing me to be a part of HISTORY!!!!! YOU SET THE BAR YOU HEAR MEI love you beyond. shit can’t nobody tell me nothing. Thank you GOD.”
The ‘Work’ singer responded, saying: “Love you Queeeeeeennnn!!! Ate the whole show tbh!!!!”
We are so here for the two pop princesses sharing their love!
