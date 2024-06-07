Has Rihanna Officially Retired From Music?

7 June 2024

Has Rihanna quit music for good?
Has Rihanna quit music for good? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Rihanna's fans have been begging her to release more music but now the Fenty business woman has given a huge hint that her days as a singer are over... so has Rihanna retired from music?

Rihanna doing everything but releasing new music has become a little bit of a joke in her fandom. The 'Umbrella' singer has gone on to launch many business ventures, including her lingerie line Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and now even Fenty Hair - but she hasn't dropped an album since 'Anti' in 2016.

Recently the mum-of-two spoke about wanting to have more babies and all her fans had to say was essentially, 'get out of the bedroom and get in the studio!'.

After a long hiatus from music and performing, Rihanna shocked fans when she popped out in India to perform at a pre-wedding gala for the son of India's richest man, back in March 2024.

I mean if anything was going to tempt you out of music retirement, it's going to be a cheque from a billionaire, isn't it?

Fans did hope that this performance wasn't just a one-off and that it was the start of a RiRi resurgence, but now it really doesn't look that way...

Rihanna's last album was 'Anti' which came out in 2016
Rihanna's last album was 'Anti' which came out in 2016. Picture: Getty

Has Rihanna quit music?

In June 2024, Rihanna was spotted in New York City wearing a graphic t-shirt that read, "I'm retired", but she hasn't actually confirmed that she has quit music for good.

Now we know she's still 'work, work, work' working, because she was seen in the shirt just days after she announced her new product line Fenty Hair, so of course fans are seeing this as a sign that she has officially hung up her music hat, as heartbreaking as that may be.

Her fans are feeling mixed emotions about this, taking to X to share their feelings. One said: "Maturing is realising Rihanna is never making another album."

But others simply said, "why does she hate us" and "oh we're never getting another album". Some fans spoke about her huge net worth, saying, "If I were a billionaire I'd quit too", and that was quickly counter by pleas like: "Everyone boycott fenty so she’s poor and has to drop an album PLEASE."

Naturally lots of people are in denial, "“I’m retired” NEW SINGLE OF HER NEW ALBUM COMING SOON OMG" one penned. Her fans are really going through the stages of grief right now...

Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky have two kids together, RZA and Riot
Rihanna and her partner ASAP Rocky have two kids together, RZA and Riot. Picture: Getty

The rest of the t-shirt read, "This is as dressed up as I get". We'd love to say RiRi didn't know the stir she'd cause with this outfit, but we all know she's online - she knew was she was doing.

But is she just playing? Until R9 is confirmed, we'll never know.

